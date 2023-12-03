What Gwyneth Paltrow Plans To Call Herself Instead Of An Empty Nester

Gwyneth Paltrow is many things: an actor, an entrepreneur, a controversial figure, and most importantly, a mother of two. She's also someone who has coined some terms that have made quite a cultural impact. We all remember when she "consciously uncoupled" from her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and gave the world a new, gentler, and more hopeful term for divorce. If Paltrow feels that a common term doesn't accurately describe the phase of life she's in, she simply creates a new one. And, frankly, we respect the way she keeps her narrative positive and accurate to her. Well, now the star is entering a new phase of her life, and she's becoming what many folks would call an "empty nester." Paltrow isn't fond of this saying, however, so she's decided to create a new one.

Plenty of folks hit a point in their lives when their kids have grown up and metaphorically flown the nest. When parents find themselves in this position with a childless home, they generally accept the label, "empty nester." However, Paltrow told People, "Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely." And, now that we think about it, we can't help but agree with her. So, what's her preferred term for this common life stage? As far as Paltrow is concerned, she considers herself more of a "free bird" than an empty nester.