How Whoopi Goldberg Really Felt About Nicolle Wallace Leaving The View

After co-hosting ABC's "The View" for just one season, Nicolle Wallace, a former White House communications director, found herself fired from the daytime talk show. Whoopi Goldberg, who had developed a genuine friendship with Wallace during their short time together on the project, wasn't too keen on the network's decision.

Although Goldberg and Wallace only met in 2014 when Wallace joined the talk show, they formed a real-life connection. In an episode of ABC's "Behind the Table" podcast series, as reported by ABC News, Goldberg gushed about their friendship. "We had great discussions. We didn't always agree and found a way to never, ever, ever disrespect one another," the EGOT winner said of their time working together. Wallace echoed the sentiment, calling Goldberg one of her closest friends. "I am as drawn to you and as committed to you as I was the first time I met you," the political analyst shared. During her last live episode of "The View," per The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace shared, "I've fallen in love at first sight with three people: my husband, my son, and Whoopi Goldberg."

Wallace was initially brought on to represent the Republican perspective on the talk show. Katie Couric, who had previously collaborated with Wallace, told The Los Angeles Times, "[Wallace] brings a lot of credibility because she's not hyper-partisan, and viewers respond to that." However, the impartial approach seems to be exactly what got Wallace in trouble with ABC, resulting in her exit.