Does Beyoncé Get Along With Jay-Z's Mom, Gloria Carter?
In the dynamic world of showbiz, few power couples shine as brightly as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The superstar duo, who initially crossed paths in the late '90s, began to tease fans with relationship rumors after releasing hits like "03 Bonnie & Clyde" and "Crazy in Love." Now, as parents to Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, the celebrity couple continues to keep their private life firmly under wraps. However, over the years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have provided brief glimpses into their family dynamics through music.
The couple has frequently addressed their struggles with refreshing honesty, such as the meaning behind Beyoncé's "Sorry," which is a response to Jay-Z's cheating scandal. On his album "4:44," Jay-Z raps about his mother, Gloria Carter's, courageous journey to self-acceptance and the hardship she faced before publicly embracing her identity as a lesbian. The power couple's authentic connection to the LGBTQ+ community extends beyond music, as they passionately advocate for queer rights.
While Jay-Z and Beyoncé often take center stage, Gloria has consistently opted for a life away from the limelight. Nonetheless, it's evident that her heart lies with her family. In their rare public outings together, Beyoncé and Gloria have been spotted enjoying Yankees games and stepping out on the town in Gloria's native New York. Moreover, Gloria swells with pride for her multitalented granddaughter, Blue Ivy.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z supported Gloria's coming out
Gloria Carter has lived a relatively private life, but she gained public attention when Jay-Z opened up about their relationship on his 2017 album "4:44." In the song "Smile," Jay-Z publicly addressed his mother's sexual orientation for the first time, revealing that Gloria is a proud lesbian. The lyrics expressed his love and support for her, highlighting the challenges she faced in coming to terms with her identity.
Gloria herself made a notable appearance in the song's outro. Using spoken word, she said: "Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be/No harm for them, no harm for me/But life is short, and it's time to be free," (via Genius). Showing support for her mother-in-law, Beyoncé was photographed attending Gloria's wedding to Roxanne Wilshire in July 2023. Also in attendance was her own mother, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy, and of course Jay-Z.
Beyoncé also made sure to honor Gloria during her speech at the 2019 GLAAD Awards, where she and Jay-Z were recognized as queer allies with the Vanguard Award, just one year after Gloria had nabbed the Special Recognition Award. "Whether it's friends or family, the LGBTQ community has always supported us and lifted us up," Beyoncé enthused, per Entertainment Weekly. "I hope that we continue to shift the stigmas in this community, especially the stigmas in Black families."
Gloria is very proud of her granddaughter Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has already proven she is just as talented as her parents. In 2021, Blue Ivy was just 9 years old when she became the second-youngest Grammy winner in history for "Brown Skin Girl." A few years later, she joined Beyoncé on stage as part of the dance team on the Renaissance World Tour. Blue Ivy made her onstage debut in May 2023, surprising fans with her choreography to the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."
Both of Blue Ivy's grandmothers have expressed their admiration for the brave tween, who worked hard to earn her spot on the stage. "I told my son and daughter-in-law, 'You know you guys have opened up a door because now everybody is going to be expecting to see Blue Ivy dancing with her mom," Gloria Carter recounted while speaking at the Brooklyn Public Library (via Instagram).
When Blue Ivy was still young, Gloria boasted about how intelligent the toddler was to Us Weekly. And when she was finally old enough, Blue Ivy expressed her love for her grandmother in the sweetest way possible. "Thank you for creating my daddy[.] You make me happy [.] I want to have a heart as big as yours," a then 6-year-old Blue Ivy wrote to Gloria, in a letter shared at the Wearable Art Gala (via X, formerly known as Twitter). This letter was also accompanied by an equally heartwarming one for her own mother, naturally.