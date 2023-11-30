What Holidays Are Like For The Kennedy Family, According To Maria Shriver

The well-known Kennedy family has unfortunately dealt with many tragedies, but one member of the family does not let any past struggles stop her and her family from enjoying holiday celebrations. In an October 2019 interview with People at an Ancestry event, Maria Shriver spoke about family gatherings for the holidays and which one is her favorite.

"I always write about Thanksgiving being my favorite holiday because it doesn't involve gifts," Shriver said. "It involves kind of this shared sense of family, this larger sense of family. ... It's just kind of deeper and quieter and people are talking and connecting." She went on to express how special it is to her to get together with her family during the holidays, especially with her brothers (even if they can't all always make it).

Shriver also understood that some people don't enjoy going back home for the holidays, but she always stays optimistic that gatherings will be enjoyable. She said, "And I am a big believer in setting the intention for it and then manifesting that." The journalist added how the topics of discussions vary when her family gets together, and of course, politics gets brought up sometimes, "But I won't just bring it up to start a fight."