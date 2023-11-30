The Terrifying Experience Brooke Shields Once Had With Bradley Cooper

Model and actor Brooke Shields has been in plenty of terrifying scenes in front of the cameras, but there was one experience that shook her to the core in real life. Thankfully, and in true Hollywood hero style, Bradley Cooper was there by her side. Fans don't often hear Shields and Cooper's names in the same sentence, but there was one time that she needed him during a very terrifying experience.

The two are very successful Hollywood actors in their own right, but only got to know one another while working on their film, "The Midnight Meat Train" back in 2008. The film didn't get very good reviews, according to the New York Post, but it did give Shields and Cooper a chance to create a lifelong bond and friendship to this very day. He even used his on-screen skills to become her off-screen hero.

Shields admitted that she experienced a seizure in a horrifying episode that she will never forget. The next thing she knew she was in an ambulance and out of all the people in the world, the one who was holding her hand next to her was none other than Cooper.