The Terrifying Experience Brooke Shields Once Had With Bradley Cooper
Model and actor Brooke Shields has been in plenty of terrifying scenes in front of the cameras, but there was one experience that shook her to the core in real life. Thankfully, and in true Hollywood hero style, Bradley Cooper was there by her side. Fans don't often hear Shields and Cooper's names in the same sentence, but there was one time that she needed him during a very terrifying experience.
The two are very successful Hollywood actors in their own right, but only got to know one another while working on their film, "The Midnight Meat Train" back in 2008. The film didn't get very good reviews, according to the New York Post, but it did give Shields and Cooper a chance to create a lifelong bond and friendship to this very day. He even used his on-screen skills to become her off-screen hero.
Shields admitted that she experienced a seizure in a horrifying episode that she will never forget. The next thing she knew she was in an ambulance and out of all the people in the world, the one who was holding her hand next to her was none other than Cooper.
Bradley Cooper jumped to Brooke Shields' aide when she was having a seizure
In an interview with Glamour, Brooke Shields admitted that she suffered a seizure back in September 2023 while dining at New York hotspot L'Artusi. Her doctors told her the reason why she suffered a seizure was because she was drinking too much water, a claim that is backed up by the New York Post. Shields said the moment that she walked into the restaurant, her hands dropped to her side and she went "headfirst into the wall." To make matters worse, she was also "frothing at the mouth, totally blue."
When Shields opened her eyes, she realized she was in an ambulance and was staring into Bradley Cooper's baby blue eyes. She said, "I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand."
It was a good thing that Cooper was at the right place at the right time. But then again, Cooper and Shields have had each other penciled in their schedules in the past, too.
Bradley Cooper and Brooke Shields' unexpected friendship
Anyone who has been paying attention to Brooke Shields and Bradley Cooper's friendship will know that the two actors are very close and even hang out with their daughters for adorable lunch dates in New York City, per the Daily Mail. While Shields has had very high-profile relationships with the likes of Michael Jackson and Andre Agassi in the past, she's managed to keep her strong friendship with Cooper under the radar. That's mostly because Cooper is one of the most private actors in the entertainment industry who doesn't like to talk about his personal life, as detailed by Insider. However, he does have bromances with other stars like Brad Pitt, much to the surprise of his fans. It's just a friendship that he doesn't talk about in public.
While it's a good thing that Cooper was nearby when Shields needed medical intervention during her scary seizure experience, the actor says that she was given one good piece of advice to avoid any seizures from happening in the future. "Eat potato chips every day," Shields recalled she was told, according to Glamour. We can definitely see Shields sharing a bag of Doritos with her pal Cooper during one of their New York City walks.