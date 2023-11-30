Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Special Family History With Vancouver

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, had a night out at a hockey game in Vancouver. Harry even got to drop the puck for the game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks — ceremonially, of course, he wasn't out on the ice for the actual start of the game. And while Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal duties, Harry was actually following in his grandmother's footsteps, as Queen Elizabeth II performed the ceremonial puck drop for a 2002 match-up between the Sharks and the Canucks.

Harry and Meghan cheered on the Canucks at Rogers Stadium in Vancouver, where their presence, including Harry's celebration dance after the Canucks scored a goal, made the rounds on social media. The Canucks went on to win 3-1. While Harry and Meghan's visit to Rogers Stadium in Vancouver was a surprise for many, it was actually part of an advance tour for the Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

It was not their first visit to the Vancouver area either. It's got a special history for the young family that goes back to their son Archie's first Christmas when they spent an extended vacation on nearby Vancouver Island, off the coast of southwestern British Columbia.