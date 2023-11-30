Times Celebs Bared All About Their Most Protective Parenting Moments

There are many things that people without kids just don't understand and that includes the urge to protect your children at all costs. Welcome to the world of "helicopter" parenting, where love takes the wheel and caution is the co-pilot. But this instinct is not confined to the everyday parent — it extends to celebrities as well. Famous types, in addition to the standard concerns, grapple with the additional challenge of shielding their kids from the intense scrutiny of the media.

Take Sylvester Stallone, who refuses to introduce his daughters to celebrities. For the action star, who has undoubtedly experienced the highs and lows of Hollywood, the reluctance to expose his daughters to the limelight demonstrates Stallone's commitment to protecting them from potential exploitation. This protectiveness also arises when it comes to dating.

For the likes of Steve Harvey and Sherri Shepherd, their children's dating life is 100% their business. Steve even had his daughter, Lori Harvey's, ex-fiance secretly followed. "If you're not going to treat her the way I've treated her, and the way I've treated her mama, then you can't have her," he explained on his talk show, "Steve Harvey" (via People). "And then I'm going to fix it."