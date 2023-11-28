Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Ushers In New Era For The Network

Lacey Chabert went from "Mean Girls" to Hallmark fan favorite — Chabert is basically the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies. And she loves the network. "I found a real home in Hallmark," Chabert told Vulture. "I'm able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I've worked." Now, fans are going to get to see even more of Chabert with the channel's first-ever unscripted series. "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" will see Chabert throwing surprise parties for people who help out their community, according to Deadline. Chabert will be helped by local volunteers and party planners for each of the 10 episodes to create a personalized and over-the-top event in just three days.

For Chabert, it gives her a chance to use her crafty side. "As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter's birthday parties to life," Chabert explained. "I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture."