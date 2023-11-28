Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Ushers In New Era For The Network
Lacey Chabert went from "Mean Girls" to Hallmark fan favorite — Chabert is basically the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies. And she loves the network. "I found a real home in Hallmark," Chabert told Vulture. "I'm able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I've worked." Now, fans are going to get to see even more of Chabert with the channel's first-ever unscripted series. "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" will see Chabert throwing surprise parties for people who help out their community, according to Deadline. Chabert will be helped by local volunteers and party planners for each of the 10 episodes to create a personalized and over-the-top event in just three days.
For Chabert, it gives her a chance to use her crafty side. "As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter's birthday parties to life," Chabert explained. "I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture."
Lacey Chabert fans can't wait for her new Hallmark show
Lacey Chabert announced her new Hallmark show on Instagram, which she is both hosting and executive producing. Fans in the comments are over-the-top excited for the new show. One said, "This fits you perfectly!!! I can't wait to watch!"
If you want to see Chabert's new show, you'll have to wait until later in 2024, and you'll have to be a subscriber to Hallmark Movies Now. It currently costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and along with Chabert's show, you'll be able to stream Hallmark's best Christmas movies anytime you want. It could be a sign of things to come, because if Chabert's show is successful, there's potential for the network to expand this kind of programming.
We're crossing our fingers that "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" features some cameos by Chabert's Hallmark co-stars. And most of all, we can't wait to see the surprise and excitement on people's faces when they see that Chabert is there to throw them a party!