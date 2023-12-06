Jamie Lynn Spears Left Everything She Had Behind To Raise Her Daughter After Teen Pregnancy

Since Britney Spears' conservatorship ended, she has been vocal about her tragic life and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her parents and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. While it's only natural to empathize with Britney's heartbreak, it's easy to forget that Jamie Lynn grew up in the same explosive environment. During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the former Nickelodeon star teared up as she recalled how their mother, Lynne Spears, once had an emotional breakdown and repeatedly hit her with a bag with a heavy camera inside.

Britney's fame also didn't make things easy on Jamie Lynn. When she appeared on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," the former child star admitted that being the younger sister of a mega star like Britney gravely affected her self-esteem. She also admitted, "I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself," (via Page Six). It's sad that Jamie Lynn feels that way because she positively impacted so many of us with her adorable performance in "Zoey 101," a show she left in 2008 after falling pregnant at 16.

As a teen mom, Jamie Lynn was already scared about the future, and to make matters worse, her family began to pressure the youngster to abort the baby by making her feel like she would be all alone once it arrived. Eventually, things got so heated that Jamie Lynn stopped talking to her father altogether but sadly, that wasn't the worst of it.