Our Hopes For General Hospital's Thrilling New Yuri Storyline

For a soap opera that pioneered action and adventure stories on daytime television, "General Hospital" has been lacking in that department for a while now. Sure, the heroes of Port Charles saved the world from annihilation in Greenland back in May, powerful racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was shot at by a sniper in March, and he and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) were targeted by yet another gunman in July, but beyond that, there haven't been any major action-oriented arcs. While we're anticipating an epic battle in which many characters may confront the villain Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and his mysterious organization, one story seems to have come out of nowhere involving the severely underused Yuri Tamashevich (Cyrus Hobbi), and it's about time.

Originally hired as a bodyguard for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), the imposing Ukrainian ultimately became a butler/bodyguard for the wealthy Quartermaines. Despite being a towering figure, Yuri hasn't actually seen any action, but that may all change since Gloria Cerullo (Ellen Travolta) came to town and revealed she's got trouble with the Bratva — the Russian mafia. Yuri told her and her daughter Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) that he would help them, explaining in his charmingly broken English, "I know I look like nice boy. But I am not always nice. I can handle these people." It seemed as if Gloria came to town to seek Sonny's help, and it's highly probable Yuri and the don could team up.