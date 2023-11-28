General Hospital's Drew Heads To The Dark Side (It's About Time!)

When the late Billy Miller originated the character of Drew Cain in 2014 on "General Hospital," he portrayed him as rather serious and dark. After his plane went down in 2019, Drew was presumed dead. In 2021, it was revealed that Drew was really alive and being held prisoner by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and Peter August (Wes Ramsey), and the part was recast with "All My Children" alum Cameron Mathison. Fans weren't too happy that Mathison's Drew was a happy guy who constantly enabled Carly Spencer's (Laura Wright) misdeeds by forgiving her instead of telling her where she went wrong, as Miller's Drew would have done.

However, things have changed for Drew, as he ended up going to prison for insider trading. There, he was in peril and was eventually severely beaten by bad guys, landing him in the hospital and near death. Citing how the physical and emotional damage from that has affected Drew, Mathison told Soap Opera Digest in a November 3 interview: "Almost getting beaten to death, recovering, and everything that he went through tweaked something in him a little bit. He's like, 'Life is short,' and not necessarily in a good way."

Expanding on the change that his character is going through, transforming from a nice guy to a man more in touch with his dark side, Mathison further explained: "It's a little less of the peace, love and understanding [attitude] and more like, 'You've got to protect yourself and protect your loved ones at all costs.' "