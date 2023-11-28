General Hospital's Drew Heads To The Dark Side (It's About Time!)
When the late Billy Miller originated the character of Drew Cain in 2014 on "General Hospital," he portrayed him as rather serious and dark. After his plane went down in 2019, Drew was presumed dead. In 2021, it was revealed that Drew was really alive and being held prisoner by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and Peter August (Wes Ramsey), and the part was recast with "All My Children" alum Cameron Mathison. Fans weren't too happy that Mathison's Drew was a happy guy who constantly enabled Carly Spencer's (Laura Wright) misdeeds by forgiving her instead of telling her where she went wrong, as Miller's Drew would have done.
However, things have changed for Drew, as he ended up going to prison for insider trading. There, he was in peril and was eventually severely beaten by bad guys, landing him in the hospital and near death. Citing how the physical and emotional damage from that has affected Drew, Mathison told Soap Opera Digest in a November 3 interview: "Almost getting beaten to death, recovering, and everything that he went through tweaked something in him a little bit. He's like, 'Life is short,' and not necessarily in a good way."
Expanding on the change that his character is going through, transforming from a nice guy to a man more in touch with his dark side, Mathison further explained: "It's a little less of the peace, love and understanding [attitude] and more like, 'You've got to protect yourself and protect your loved ones at all costs.' "
Drew needs to shed his nice guy persona
Since recovering from the beating and subsequently being unexpectedly released from prison — due to the fact that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) bribed a judge — Drew Cain has clearly changed on "General Hospital." He is under the mistaken impression that Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) was the one who snitched to the SEC about the insider trading debacle, which landed him in prison. He's now on the warpath to remove Ned as head of the family conglomerate, ELQ, and is charging ahead full steam like a freight train. While he seemed to have a pleasant Thanksgiving, telling Carly that he just wanted to put the past behind him, we know what's brewing behind his eyes, and Soap Hub speculated on November 27 that his ex-wife Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), will most likely notice his change first.
This is finally what we've been waiting for. Drew is a good guy but after dealing with all his trauma, it's time to say bye-bye to nice-guy Drew, and hello to a more rough-and-tumble version who's not going to be pushed around by life anymore. We got a glimpse of what he's capable of when he tried to blackmail Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) in June. Drew has been a pushover the last couple of years so we'd like to see him re-capture that edge he used to have, and stop being such a nice guy!