William And Kate Reportedly Enforce An Important House Rule For Their Children

We can all agree that parenting three young children is no easy task. When those three children are living life in the public eye and one is the heir to the throne, it has a whole additional set of challenges. Luckily, for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, their royal parents put plenty of thought into raising emotionally healthy and happy kids.

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to take their responsibility of raising future leaders seriously. For Kate, that means ensuring that her kids have the mental health support they need. The importance Kate puts on mental health is surely part of the reason that the royal couple established one of their most important house rules: No shouting allowed.

Kate's current project, "Shaping Us," is seen by many as her chance to make 'generational change,' and this campaign focuses on supporting children in their mental health journeys from a young age. In an interview with Roman Kemp, she explained that for children, one of the most important things is "making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them, and that comes from the adults in their lives." This is the focus of her work, so it's no wonder that she puts plenty of thought into how to execute this for her own children at home.

How does Kate aid in providing emotional support and mental health care to her kids? It's something she calls the "chat sofa," and it keeps angry outbursts at bay.