William And Kate Reportedly Enforce An Important House Rule For Their Children
We can all agree that parenting three young children is no easy task. When those three children are living life in the public eye and one is the heir to the throne, it has a whole additional set of challenges. Luckily, for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, their royal parents put plenty of thought into raising emotionally healthy and happy kids.
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to take their responsibility of raising future leaders seriously. For Kate, that means ensuring that her kids have the mental health support they need. The importance Kate puts on mental health is surely part of the reason that the royal couple established one of their most important house rules: No shouting allowed.
Kate's current project, "Shaping Us," is seen by many as her chance to make 'generational change,' and this campaign focuses on supporting children in their mental health journeys from a young age. In an interview with Roman Kemp, she explained that for children, one of the most important things is "making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them, and that comes from the adults in their lives." This is the focus of her work, so it's no wonder that she puts plenty of thought into how to execute this for her own children at home.
How does Kate aid in providing emotional support and mental health care to her kids? It's something she calls the "chat sofa," and it keeps angry outbursts at bay.
Talking through problems is important in William and Kate's home
There's nothing new about parents insisting on "inside voices" from their kids to prevent a noisy, chaotic household. For William and Kate, though, the reasoning behind their "no shouting" rule is a little bit different. Per The U.S. Sun, an insider told Fabulous that "shouting is absolutely off limits" in William and Kate's home. Instead, the source shared that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "are encouraged to talk about their feelings."
Of course, all of us get angry at one point or another, and this can be especially true for young children. So, if the kids do opt for a meltdown over a problem instead of talking it out, they are sent to the "chat sofa." Here, they're encouraged by their parents to talk through their problems. According to the insider, "They express their concerns over school subjects, a swimming class, a tricky ballet maneuver, a missed tennis rally, or seeing children starving on a TV ad. But a talk ensues and a solution found."
It's clear that William and Kate put their kids first, and for them, this means that they're never too busy to help their three kids work through whatever problem they might be facing. A source close to the family told Brides, "Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have."
William and Kate work hard to combat the negative effects of the public eye
Mental healthcare and emotional support for all children is a major interest for the Princess of Wales. Still, her own children have a unique set of roadblocks ahead in addition to those that non-royal children face. Having grown up in the public eye, William knows exactly how much of a toll being a royal child can take on one's mental health. On the flip side, Kate knows what it's like to grow up with a more normal childhood. "Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," a source close to the royal family told People. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."
It seems that the care and thought they're putting into fostering their children's emotional intelligence and helping them to grow into strong, grounded adults is working. "Those children look pretty happy with life," the source observed. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."
William and Kate's appreciation of the other's unique perspective also helps them as parents. A source told the U.S. Sun, "There is no question of one parent saying 'no' and the other saying 'yes' later on, as Kate and William want to present a unified parental front to their children." When it comes to parenting, these two clearly make an excellent team.