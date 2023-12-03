HGTV's Jonathan Scott Loves This Classic Zooey Deschanel Movie More Than Her Kids

One of the many Christmas movies you don't want to skip any holiday season is 2003's "Elf," starring Will Ferrell as the always-cheery Buddy the Elf. The film also stars Zooey Deschanel as Buddy's love interest, Jovie. Deschanel spoke with People for the 20th anniversary of the modern holiday classic, and she admitted that Jonathan Scott, her fiancé, is more of a fan of "Elf" than her children Elsie and Charlie.

"My kids saw it once but they still mainly only watch animated movies so haven't quite connected with it yet," Deschanel said. "But maybe this year!" She also talked about the positive experience she had filming the movie and how she enjoyed seeing some of the cast again at a live-streamed script reading fundraiser in 2020. Although Jon Favreau's sequel to "Elf" never happened, Deschanel told People she would participate if it came to pass.

In the interview, Deschanel also expressed how much she and Scott love the holiday season. "We are big Christmas fans! But singing Christmas carols is my absolute favorite thing to do."