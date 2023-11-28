Melania Trump's Fashion Causes A Stir At Rosalynn Carter Memorial Service

Melania Trump has a penchant for serving looks with a side of controversy. Who among us could forget her infamous "I Really Don't Care" jacket? Well, the former first lady has done it again, and plenty of folks can't help but scratch their heads. On November 19, 2023, former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at 96 years old. A three-day memorial service was held starting on November 27, and of course, many major political figures were sure to attend to pay their respects.

On November 28, Melania was seated in the front row at Carter's service. She sat alongside her fellow former first ladies, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, but Melania managed to stand out in the crowd. This time, though, it wasn't in a good way.

You don't have to be a fashion expert or a public figure to know about a few outfit rules that should never be broken unless otherwise stated. You should never wear white to a wedding, and you should always wear dark colors to a funeral. For a high-profile, formal service like Carter's, wearing all-black is the safest bet –– especially for someone who's going to be seated front and center. That said, the light-colored suit that Melania donned as she sat in the front row ensured that all eyes were on her, and many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, have taken note of her offensive fashion faux pas.