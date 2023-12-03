The Emergency Procedure That Saved Arnold Schwarzenegger's Life

While it might seem like Arnold Schwarzenegger is downright invincible — chiseled from marble, so to speak — the former bodybuilder knows that's not true. Due to a congenital heart defect, Schwarzenegger has had several heart surgeries over the years, dating back to 1997, when he had a pulmonary valve replaced.

In 2018, Schwarzenegger needed another heart surgery for his pulmonary valve. However, things took a turn for the worse during the procedure when "disaster" struck. The surgeons accidentally caused internal bleeding during a "non-invasive procedure" and were forced to cut the "Twins" actor open and repair the damage they had caused.

Schwarzenegger first acknowledged the news on Twitter in April 2018, saying, "It's true: I'm back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one." But what exactly went wrong and what measures were taken to ensure he would live? Schwarzenegger shared the details of the event and how thankful he is to still be here.