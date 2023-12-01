Why John Mulaney Felt A Connection To Matthew Perry Despite Not Knowing Him Well

Unfortunately, drug addiction is incredibly common in the U.S., with 2020 numbers from the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS) confirming that a little over 25% of people who currently use illegal drugs are addicted to them. Beloved "Friends" star Matthew Perry often discussed his addiction, including writing about it in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Fellow comedic actor John Mulaney has talked about his own struggle with substance use and addiction, and his comedy special "Baby J" included plenty of material on it. Mulaney spoke with Variety about how he approached including stories of his addiction and rehabilitation in the special. Mulaney also noted that Perry's story resonated with him, even though he didn't know the TV star personally.

"Addiction is just a disaster," Mulaney acknowledged. He compared life to a rickety table with too much stuff piled on top of it, and added, "Then drugs just kick the f***ing legs out from under the table." As a result, he understood Perry's hardships and was ruminating on his experience following the actor's untimely passing.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).