Why Fans Should Be Excited For Virgin River Season 5 Part 2

In between enjoying quality family time, eating delicious meals, and searching for Black Friday deals, visit your favorite cozy fictional town, as "Virgin River" returns just in time for the holidays. The last episodes of "Virgin River" Season 5 offer lots of entertaining moments while setting up storylines for the next installment.

The first 10 episodes of the season had an abundance of drama, romance, and major cliffhangers — especially for Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). It has been an agonizing wait to find out everything from the identity of Mel's birth father to confirmation of Denny (Kai Bradbury) and Lizzie's (Sarah Dugdale) baby news. "Virgin River" fans also just can't wait for more drama and romance. Thankfully, the season ends on some high notes as the next chapters begin.

The lovely conclusion of the season blends holiday whimsy with the signature "Virgin River" charm. The traditional Christmas TV extravaganza has a ton of comforting and exciting options, and the final episodes of "Virgin River" Season 5 are undoubtedly some of the best, as they add new layers to this popular Netflix series while serving up some appropriately festive charm.