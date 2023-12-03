What You Didn't Know About Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Son, Duke

When Giuliana and Bill Rancic tied the knot in 2007, they already knew they wanted children. However, the couple decided to stay focused on their thriving careers before starting a family. When Giuliana turned 35, they believed it was time to start trying. But after some time passed, they decided to get some tests done and were shocked to learn that Giuliana suffered from infertility.

While that news was naturally heartbreaking for Giuliana and Bill, they weren't about to give up. The Rancics went on a difficult infertility journey where they suffered a miscarriage and Giuliana took 63 IVF shots in a month. After three grueling years, the couple finally welcomed their first child, Edward Duke Rancic, via gestational surrogacy. Speaking to Parade in 2012, Giuliana shared what motherhood was like: "It's awesome. I knew it was going to be great, especially because we worked so hard at having a baby and we wanted a baby so bad, but it's even better than I expected."

She continued by gushing about the day Duke was born, "That was truly the best day of my life. It just really teaches you so much about how resilient we are, and how strong we are." So, it's safe to say that Giuliana and Bill dote on their son, but we don't get to hear much about Duke because they value his privacy a great deal. However, that doesn't mean we aren't blessed with occasional adorable glimpses of his life.