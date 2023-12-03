What You Didn't Know About Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Son, Duke
When Giuliana and Bill Rancic tied the knot in 2007, they already knew they wanted children. However, the couple decided to stay focused on their thriving careers before starting a family. When Giuliana turned 35, they believed it was time to start trying. But after some time passed, they decided to get some tests done and were shocked to learn that Giuliana suffered from infertility.
While that news was naturally heartbreaking for Giuliana and Bill, they weren't about to give up. The Rancics went on a difficult infertility journey where they suffered a miscarriage and Giuliana took 63 IVF shots in a month. After three grueling years, the couple finally welcomed their first child, Edward Duke Rancic, via gestational surrogacy. Speaking to Parade in 2012, Giuliana shared what motherhood was like: "It's awesome. I knew it was going to be great, especially because we worked so hard at having a baby and we wanted a baby so bad, but it's even better than I expected."
She continued by gushing about the day Duke was born, "That was truly the best day of my life. It just really teaches you so much about how resilient we are, and how strong we are." So, it's safe to say that Giuliana and Bill dote on their son, but we don't get to hear much about Duke because they value his privacy a great deal. However, that doesn't mean we aren't blessed with occasional adorable glimpses of his life.
Duke Rancic spoke 3 languages when he was 5
In a People interview, Giuliana Rancic revealed that her 5-year-old son, Edward Duke Rancic, was already speaking bits of Italian, Spanish, and English. As an Italy native, Giuliana couldn't be happier that Duke managed to perfectly mimic her accent. Meanwhile, her husband, Bill Rancic, shared that after Duke heard one of their helpers speaking in Albanian, he started singing in the language. And a lot of Duke's intelligence comes from his parents, who want him to get the best out of every experience.
Speaking to People in another interview, Giuliana shared that they try to nurture their son's curiosity by creating a scavenger hunt in every place they visit. She explained, "So when he is in New York City, he has to go to the top of the Empire State Building, he has to go to the Statue of Liberty — he's 6, but we want him to experience these cities and really have some takeaway. It's experiential learning."
The former "Fashion Police" host also shared a sweet story of how Duke asked her to record him doing one of her presentations. After he was done, Giuliana asked if he would like to watch it back, but he refused and simply told her to air it on TV. In an earlier People interview, she shared that Duke believed she worked inside the TV. But when Giuliana spoke to AOL in 2017, she revealed that Duke had grown to think she was a singer because he would see her singing at home.
Duke Rancic was a total ladies' man as a baby
Giuliana Rancic told AOL that she was glad her son, Duke Rancic, believed she was a singer, because she loved singing, and it seems like her passion carried forward to him. In a 2016 Us Weekly interview, Giuliana shared that her 4-year-old son already knew all the words to Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds." She also spared some adorable details, saying, "Some of the moms of the neighborhood come over and think it's so funny. We have a karaoke machine and he takes it very seriously. He sings every word. It's the cutest thing."
The former E! News host added that her son wasn't afraid to speak his mind. In a conversation with Us Weekly, Giuliana shared that Duke was a huge flirt as a baby. She explained that 1-year-old Duke had his first crush on her assistant, Sarah, and would often smile at her and try to talk to her, but alas, he could only babble a few words. We're sure he impressed Sarah regardless. Giuliana told People that 6-year-old Duke often went around at their restaurant chain, RPM, and sweetly gave out cotton candy to customers in the middle of their main course.
Duke also has a creative side, which came out when he co-designed an Abercrombie Kids line with his mother in 2019. Giuliana told People that she got Duke's input on colors and consistently asked his opinion about the clothes to see how well they would work for children his age.