Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/4: Everett & Stephanie Make Major Discovery
It's finally December in Salem, and the holidays are about to get even more exciting when our favorite characters start their 12 days of drama; complete with four big secrets, three confused parents, two scheming criminals, and a big reveal that is sure to rock the town. Get ready, "Days of Our Lives" fans, because we've got a whole new week of spoilers for you.
In the upcoming stories, viewers can expect to see the build-up surrounding the DNA test on Sloan and Eric's baby, while Stefan and Ava's plans to double-cross Clyde progress, Wendy and Tripp grow closer in the wake of Li's death, and Tate make some moves on Holly.
Currently, the biggest storylines involve the mysterious death of EJ and Nicole's baby, the future of Dimitri and Leo's relationship now that Leo is in custody and Dimitri is still on the run, and Tate and Holly's plan to break up Johnny and Chanel. Here's what we can look forward to seeing on "Days of Our Lives" the week of December 4, 2023.
Nicole anticipates the results of the DNA test
On Monday, December 4, Nicole waits not-so-patiently for the results of the DNA test. Nicole and EJ have been struggling since being told their son died after the car crash that she survived, but when Nicole held Eric and Sloan's new baby, she became convinced it was her son. While no one really believes her, Nicole is determined to be reunited with her child, and a DNA test is a surefire way to blow up Sloan's baby-switching scheme (and the cover-up that led Nicole to believe the baby was EJ's and not Eric's in the first place).
Dimitri debates turning himself in
Dimitri finds himself in a catch-22 on Tuesday, December 5, as he battles with whether or not to turn himself in. While Leo was arrested and is currently being held in custody for the car crash that supposedly killed Nicole's baby, Dimitri has been evading the police in the hopes that he can avoid serving any jail time. However, now that Leo is being charged with murder, will Dimitri's love for Leo lead him to turn himself in and take the blame, since he was the one who actually drove Nicole off the road?
Everett and Stephanie make a shocking discovery
On Wednesday, December 6, Everett and Stephanie make a shocking discovery. It's no secret that Chad isn't thrilled that Everett Lynch is back in Stephanie's life after so long, and he's trying everything he can think of to keep them apart. Chad even contacted the villainous Gwen Rizczech so that he could buy half of the Spectator just to gain some semblance of power over Everett's life in Salem. When Stephanie finds out that Chad went behind her back to purchase half of the newspaper, it might be the last straw for their relationship.
Harris and Ava have their first date
Harris and Ava take a step in the right direction on Wednesday, December 6, when they finally have their first date. The duo has consistently grown close ever since they first met in Bayview, and he helped her prove that Susan Banks was still alive. It seems as if their romance is headed in a positive direction, except for the fact that Harris is now a police officer and Ava is manning a drug front at the Bistro in Horton Town Square. While they certainly share a connection, it may not be enough to keep Harris from turning Ava in if he finds out what she's really up to with her new job.
Steve and John find a big clue
On Thursday, December 7, Steve and John make major progress with their investigation into Konstantin. The new arrival in Salem has been causing quite a stir, and while he seems like a trustworthy guy, Steve and John are not convinced. So Black Patch is on the case, traveling to Greece to get to the bottom of who Konstantin actually is. Steve and John would do anything to protect their loved ones, and they are determined to solve this mystery and expose Konstantin for the schemer that they believe he is.
Tate makes progress with romance
Tate makes some romantic moves on Friday, December 8. The newcomer has been crushing hard on Holly Jonas since they met, but she's been too preoccupied with her feelings for her now-stepbrother, Johnny Dimera. However, since Holly recently teamed up with Tate to break up Johnny and Chanel, Tate will be taking full advantage of the quality time he's spending with her. As the two make a plan to split up Chanel and Johnny for good, will Holly realize that the guy she actually wants to be with is Tate?