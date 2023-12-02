Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/4: Everett & Stephanie Make Major Discovery

It's finally December in Salem, and the holidays are about to get even more exciting when our favorite characters start their 12 days of drama; complete with four big secrets, three confused parents, two scheming criminals, and a big reveal that is sure to rock the town. Get ready, "Days of Our Lives" fans, because we've got a whole new week of spoilers for you.

In the upcoming stories, viewers can expect to see the build-up surrounding the DNA test on Sloan and Eric's baby, while Stefan and Ava's plans to double-cross Clyde progress, Wendy and Tripp grow closer in the wake of Li's death, and Tate make some moves on Holly.

Currently, the biggest storylines involve the mysterious death of EJ and Nicole's baby, the future of Dimitri and Leo's relationship now that Leo is in custody and Dimitri is still on the run, and Tate and Holly's plan to break up Johnny and Chanel. Here's what we can look forward to seeing on "Days of Our Lives" the week of December 4, 2023.