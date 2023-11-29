General Hospital: Austin's Death Sets Up Juicy Murder Mystery

Roger Howarth has been on "General Hospital" for over a decade, but sadly soap opera fans won't be seeing the actor onscreen anymore. Austin Gatlin-Holt was killed by an unknown assailant, sparking the beginning of a major murder mystery in Port Charles. The decision to kill off Austin, which we didn't entirely buy at first, isn't shocking because, in a short period of time, he made enemies out of several of the town's citizens. Austin's association with Ava Jerome (Maura West) meant the writing was on the wall for him, with everything spiraling from there.

There are several potential suspects to look at as the mystery begins to unravel with Ava obviously being the primary focus. Austin double-crossed her and was responsible for her being kidnapped and nearly killed by his cousin, Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey), so naturally, she'd be out for revenge. Given Ava's history of successfully murdering or attempting to kill people she feels wronged by, it's a safe bet that she was involved somehow. However, Austin's darkest enemy throughout all of this might be his former boss, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), who is just as ruthless as ever despite the changed man persona he's been portraying to everyone in town.

Austin was ready to turn on Cyrus and spill everything to the authorities in exchange for immunity, but with Cyrus' connections on the inside, he could've easily intercepted this. Other suspects who shouldn't be ruled out include Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), whom Austin was hiding out in his home, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who always protects the mothers of his kids.