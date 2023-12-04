Why Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Never Hired A Full-Time Nanny For Their Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents to Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020. While Daisy is Perry's first child, Bloom also has a son, Flynn Bloom, from his former marriage. During her pregnancy, Perry was candid about her earlier fears and reluctance towards becoming a mother. However, she also noted that as time went on, she got to a place where she felt she was ready. While Perry observed that her experiences being around children as a musician were helpful, she also noted that motherhood was something she had to experience for herself in order to fully comprehend it. "It's the biggest life change ever," Perry informed Variety. "Nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love."
As a new parent, Perry was happy to adapt to putting her daughter's needs first. Although Perry and Bloom do have the help of a part-name nanny, the couple prefers to take the lead in actively raising their daughter. "If I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," Perry explained on the "SmartLess" podcast. The singer is aware that kids grow up quickly, and she wants to be with her daughter as she goes through milestones like learning to talk. She and Bloom depend on each other, as well as family members, while they strive to balance parenting and their careers.
Katy Perry designed her work schedule to make it easier to care for her daughter
Rather than hiring a full-time nanny for childcare, Katie Perry and Orlando Bloom trade off their primary parenting responsibilities. When Bloom is acting, Perry focuses on caring for their daughter Daisy Dove. Then, when he's between roles, Bloom takes over so Perry can turn her attention to her music career.
From December 2021 to November 2023, Perry had a performing residency in Las Vegas. The singer was inspired to develop the show after she became a mother, with a theme of looking at the world from a fresh perspective. Perry appreciated being able to have time with her daughter and perform 40 shows annually without constant travel. Even if Perry's up late performing, she rises at 6 a.m. to resume her parenting duties. "I try to start my day out with my daughter, playing and having some floor time with her. Reading some books," Perry explained to the Wall Street Journal.
The singer has said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that being a mom is a "full time job," so she also relies on support from extended family, like her sister, to care for her daughter, when she's performing or creating music. The singer's also fortunate that Daisy can join her at work. Daisy and Bloom attended Perry's final Vegas show on November 4, 2023. "Daisy, I love you so much," Perry said, giving her daughter a shout-out from the stage (via the Mirror). "You're my best friend, and I'm glad you're here."
Orlando Bloom values the time he spends with Daisy Dove
Like his partner Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom has been maximizing the time he spends with their daughter, Daisy Dove. Even before she was born, Bloom made an effort to talk to his daughter so that she could become accustomed to his voice. Although Perry's the professional singer in their family, during Daisy Dove's first year, Bloom started singing songs with "daddy" in the lyrics as a strategy to teach her the word.
The actor also feels a strong commitment to his son, Flynn Bloom, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "We're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives. We have a child. Let's [do] whatever it takes," Bloom explained on "The Howard Stern Show", reflecting on a conversation he had with Kerr about co-parenting their son.
Bloom has noted that being with his family is one of the most important things in his life. The actor informed People in 2021 about the peace and contentment he feels "when I'm just sitting with my family and marveling at the beauty that is my children." While Bloom enjoys taking his kids to places like Disneyland, he also revels in everyday activities like hikes. For him, the essential element is that it's an experience they can all participate in together.