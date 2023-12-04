Why Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Never Hired A Full-Time Nanny For Their Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents to Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020. While Daisy is Perry's first child, Bloom also has a son, Flynn Bloom, from his former marriage. During her pregnancy, Perry was candid about her earlier fears and reluctance towards becoming a mother. However, she also noted that as time went on, she got to a place where she felt she was ready. While Perry observed that her experiences being around children as a musician were helpful, she also noted that motherhood was something she had to experience for herself in order to fully comprehend it. "It's the biggest life change ever," Perry informed Variety. "Nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love."

As a new parent, Perry was happy to adapt to putting her daughter's needs first. Although Perry and Bloom do have the help of a part-name nanny, the couple prefers to take the lead in actively raising their daughter. "If I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," Perry explained on the "SmartLess" podcast. The singer is aware that kids grow up quickly, and she wants to be with her daughter as she goes through milestones like learning to talk. She and Bloom depend on each other, as well as family members, while they strive to balance parenting and their careers.