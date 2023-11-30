Royal Baby Names That Were Completely Unexpected

What's in a name? Lots, especially when one is a royal. Standing out as the most definitive detail of their noble identity, the name is often what marks a royal baby's foremost appeal among the public. It's why many royal families across the world traditionally delay announcements pertaining to the names of new members.

As royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Town & Country magazine, "They want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby's place in history." (The pressure is real.) Moreover, given the exclusivity royal families maintain, it is almost inconceivable that a public declaration would be made without the parents first going through the process of informing their kin.

There are certain names the world has come to associate with royalty — think Elizabeth, Louis, or Charles. It can be understood as a result of the conventional royal practice of naming members after their ancestors or other historical figures. "You want a name that resonates, a name that's got family links and is popular," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the BBC. With the modernization of monarchical structures, however, royals over the past few decades have noticeably taken greater freedoms with naming their children. The consequence is a new-age cohort of royals, each more creatively named than the last. Take a look at the royal baby names that were completely unexpected and what they mean.