The Accidental Way Bruce Willis' Granddaughter Louetta Got Her Name

There are plenty of ways to pick out a baby name — look in a baby name book, pick an admired family member's name, or, in the case of Rumer Willis (one of Bruce Willis' five daughters) and Derek Richard Thomas' firstborn daughter, go with a slip of the fingers. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed how her daughter got her unique name in an August 2023 interview with People. And as it turns out, the name Louetta came to be because of an accidental typo.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta," Willis explained. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta. I was like, 'Oh, I love that!' I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."

Willis gave birth to Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on April 18, 2023. The "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star also considered her daughter's later years when naming her.