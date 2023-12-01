The Stunning Transformation Of Bella Thorne

If you were watching Disney Channel in the 2010's, you're probably familiar with "Shake It Up," the show that made child actors Zendaya and Bella Thorne famed triple threats. Though the pair worked together for a number of years, the former went on to become an iconic Emmy-winning actor, while the latter dipped her toe in a few industries before hitting her stride as an actor, singer, writer, producer, and director.

There are probably a number of things you don't know about Thorne, like that things haven't always come easily to the redheaded star. She's fought hard for her career from the time she was just 6 years old and has since become a social media sensation with a striking fashion sense to match. In speaking with ABC News' "Nightline," Thorne expressed the importance of facing difficulties early on in life and using her platform for good, saying, "The things that have happened to me in my life have happened to me, I feel, for a reason. And it sounds cheesy, but it's a reason for change. ... I have a platform to speak out, and it must be for a f***ing reason."

Thorne has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, from her humble beginnings as a young actor trying to help her family to the struggles she faced on Disney Channel, and the many twists and turns in her career. Here are some of the personal, professional, and romantic highlights that have astonished her fans.