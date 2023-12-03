Khaby Lame's Top 10 Funniest TikTok Moments

People love TikTok. And it's not just us saying that — the statistics speak for themselves. As of 2023, TikTok is the sixth most popular social media platform in the world, following Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat. The platform has more monthly users than Pinterest and X (formally known as Twitter) combined. Those statistics have led to certain users becoming legitimate celebrities.

Addison Rae has a following of nearly 89 million on TikTok, and she's now been to the Met Gala multiple times and starred in "He's All That," the gender-swapped remake of the classic '90s rom-com "She's All That." Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio have 151 and 56 million followers, respectively, and their family has their own reality show on Hulu. Even Alix Earle with just 6 million followers was on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list. TikTok is an incredibly powerful app.

Then there's Khaby Lame. He's the most followed person on TikTok with a whopping 162 million followers. Lame rose to fame with his comedic videos providing silent commentary on just how absurd online content can be. The TikTok star has over 2.4 billion likes on his deluge of videos on the platform, and while he hasn't gone to the Met Gala or been featured in his own reality show, he's got plenty of other notable achievements to speak of (or gesture to). Lame is all about comedy, so here are his top 10 funniest TikTok moments.