Khaby Lame's Top 10 Funniest TikTok Moments
People love TikTok. And it's not just us saying that — the statistics speak for themselves. As of 2023, TikTok is the sixth most popular social media platform in the world, following Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat. The platform has more monthly users than Pinterest and X (formally known as Twitter) combined. Those statistics have led to certain users becoming legitimate celebrities.
Addison Rae has a following of nearly 89 million on TikTok, and she's now been to the Met Gala multiple times and starred in "He's All That," the gender-swapped remake of the classic '90s rom-com "She's All That." Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio have 151 and 56 million followers, respectively, and their family has their own reality show on Hulu. Even Alix Earle with just 6 million followers was on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list. TikTok is an incredibly powerful app.
Then there's Khaby Lame. He's the most followed person on TikTok with a whopping 162 million followers. Lame rose to fame with his comedic videos providing silent commentary on just how absurd online content can be. The TikTok star has over 2.4 billion likes on his deluge of videos on the platform, and while he hasn't gone to the Met Gala or been featured in his own reality show, he's got plenty of other notable achievements to speak of (or gesture to). Lame is all about comedy, so here are his top 10 funniest TikTok moments.
When he showed us how to avoid ruining our T-shirts
People will do just about anything for the potential of going viral on TikTok. While cutting your shirt for the sake of a video is (strangely) innocuous compared to what some internet denizens have done, it's still a wild thing to do. Khaby Lame pointed out just how ridiculous of an act it is while providing advice on how to avoid having to do that in one of his viral TikToks. In the original video, a young man gets his shirt stuck in a car door and uses scissors to cut himself out of the predicament. In Lame's stitch, the video cuts to him with his shirt also somehow caught in a car door, but instead of using scissors, Lame does the rational thing by opening the door instead, freeing himself and keeping his shirt intact in the process. "Bro why you ruined [sic] a T-shirt? It was so easy ..." Lame's caption read.
Lame's followers were in on the joke, too. "Oh wow really? Looks like ive [sic] been using life wrong," one user said. "What if the car is locked and windows closed!? Than [sic] just need to hope you have your scissors with you," another jested. One user noted what some saw as a flaw in Lame's commentary, though. "Who thought he would open it from the outside," the user said, pointing out that Lame used the interior handle instead of the exterior.
When Khaby Lame pointed out the functionality of a car window
We can all admit that there are some products that are simply, well, ridiculous. And if there's one thing Khaby Lame is good at doing, it's reminding his followers that there's no product in the world that can replace common sense. One of Lame's most-viewed videos starts with another user's footage showing how to use a stick-on car mirror made for the backseat exterior. The device is intended to make opening the door safer, but it's not nearly as useful in practice as it seems. The video then cuts to Lame who, with his signature silence, shows that there's no reason to use this gadget when riders can instead stick their head out the window to see what's behind them before opening the door ... or just open the door more carefully.
While Lame is an expert at making TikTok videos, in 2023, he ventured into new territory by making the short film "I Am Khabane," which shows his life and career beginnings. One notable difference in the film from his TikToks — Lame speaks. "Over the course of a few minutes we told an entire life until now ... it means a lot to me," Lame told Deadline of the project. "Some things can be conveyed without words, but I wanted to tell my story and I couldn't do that only with gestures."
When he gave us a lesson in opening doors
Khaby Lame has a knack for finding videos on TikTok that show people doing some of the strangest things. In one of Lame's funniest videos, the TikTok star stitched with a video of a woman chasing a man outside a building. The man jumps inside through a window and the woman continues after him, but she can't catch up to him because she's blocking the door from opening with her foot. Lame's portion of the video shows him mimicking the woman, moving his foot, and opening the door.
The captions on Lame's videos typically aren't long, but they often feature the hashtag #learnfromkhaby. Many people have had the chance to do just that as the hashtag now has nearly 27 billion views. Users often employ Lame's sense of humor in his comments section, with many repeatedly commenting that they don't learn from school and learn from Lame instead.
"The wisest man to ever live," one user wrote under his video. "Even Albert Einstein will be defeated by Khaby," another said. But fear not, Lame won't begrudge anyone for making an error, even one that defies common logic. As Lame said in an interview with Mashable, "Everybody can make mistakes in life. Everybody should be forgiven for making mistakes." Though Lame was referring to actors getting canceled, we imagine he'd apply that same principle to the people he roasts on TikTok.
When he proved that some hacks are just plain ridiculous
Khaby Lame knows how to make people laugh. While his TikToks haven't veered much from the format that made him famous, he has adapted his style throughout the whirlwind couple of years since he first went viral. In a more recent TikTok, Lame shows off more of his comedic acting skills rather than just being himself. The video starts with a man using a miter saw to cut a burger. Instead of the video cutting to Lame using a knife to cut a burger of his own, as most viewers would expect, Lame shows what would be the aftermath of someone eating a burger that was cut by a saw. The TikToker hilariously blows sawdust out of his mouth as he tries to take a bite.
Some TikTokers have been inadvertently thrust into fame and careers in the spotlight that they never even dreamed of. Lame, however, is parlaying his fame into his dream career.
"Becoming an actor has always been my dream. Ever since I was a little boy, my hero was Will Smith in 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air.' Right now I'm studying acting with a coach and learning English. My dream is to become an actor and make people laugh," Lame said in an interview with Mashable. We might just see Lame on a screen bigger than our phones in the near future.
When Khaby Lame moved a tree branch
Some of the videos Khaby Lame finds to stitch are of the weirdest on the internet, and that's saying a lot. Lame doesn't just wait for the videos to come to him — he puts in the effort to find them. "Most of my inspiration comes from my everyday life. I surf the net, TikTok and other social platforms for ideas. But it's not easy at all. Every day, I spend at least three hours looking for the right video to parody," Lame said in an interview with Forbes. We can't imagine that most others (us) who spend so much time on TikTok are nearly as productive as Lame.
One of the strangest videos Lame stitched was a TikTok showing a car with hydraulics. In the video, the car approaches a tree branch in the middle of its path. The driver stops the car, gets out, measures the height of the branch, and gets back inside to lift the car to the appropriate height to clear the branch.
In Lame's portion of the video, the TikToker does what everyone was thinking — when he approaches a branch while in his car, instead of using hydraulics to make the car taller, he gets out and tosses the branch out of his way. Lame makes the video even funnier by using his signature brand of physical comedy to hurl the branch farther than necessary and huffily walk back to his vehicle.
When he had had it with magic tricks
Khaby Lame is a man of the people. The TikTok celebrity does not want users falling for content tricks. In a funny video, Lame stitched a TikTok magician whose trick was turning a deck of cards into a stash of hundred-dollar bills. In Lame's footage, he showed his followers that the user whose video he stitched likely just taped a card and a banknote together to achieve the trick. Most users in the comment section were, unsurprisingly, taken with the humorous TikTok. Others, however, weren't so appreciative. "Khaby over here not caring about the secrets of magic and ruining the 'magic' for others," one user wrote.
For the majority of Lame's fans, his dismantling of the illusions is what makes his content so likable. "He almost represents this authenticity over production. I think that's very appealing at scale to people, this feeling of someone not trying too hard, it's something that feels authentic," The Publish Press co-founder Samir Chaudry said of Lame's work to The New York Times. "His content almost debunks or mocks the overproduced trends that happen across social media, whether it's life hacks or other things like that." According to Lame, however, it's simply his facial expressions that bring viewers so much joy.
When Khaby Lame revealed some hibachi tricks
In another TikTok, Khaby Lame revealed some of the tricks hibachi chefs are trying to get past patrons. In the first portion of the video, a hibachi chef puts a bowl on top of an egg. He taps the bowl with his utensils, then lifts it to reveal several more eggs.
Lame clearly didn't have time for the man's antics, because he cut to footage of himself in an industrial kitchen with an egg of his own. He first mimics the hibachi chef and feigns surprise when several more eggs appear when he lifts the bowl, but he then hysterically shows the technique behind the magic trick. All it takes is hiding a few extra eggs in a bowl and holding them in place while turning the bowl upside down.
Due to his video, Lame might not get a sponsorship from a hibachi restaurant any time soon, but no need. In 2022, Lame worked with a food brand that can offer him far more than any hibachi restaurant — McDonald's. The TikToker teamed up with the fast food juggernaut for a World Cup campaign ahead of the highly anticipated tournament. The opportunity was a bit of a full-circle moment for Lame. "I worked as a waiter [before blowing up on TikTok] and actually sent an application for a job at McDonald's when I was younger. I thought it'd be nice to work for them," Lame said in an interview with Mashable.
When he warned us of the dangers of cologne
In another one of Khaby Lame's funniest TikTok videos, the app's most-followed user pokes fun at another user's beauty routine. In the first part of the video, a man spritzes himself with cologne at seven (he counts) distinct points on his body. It then cuts to Lame who's at a restaurant waiting for a date. In preparation, Lame lights a candle, but he unexpectedly blows up himself and the entire building from the reaction of the flame and all the cologne he sprayed after taking the first guy's advice. "Bro next time just a few drops," Lame's caption says.
Most commenters on Lame's video found the video funny, which is exactly his hope. Still, he's intentional with his content in hopes of sparing the feelings of anyone who might not get the joke.
"I always try to be careful to not offend anyone with my videos, and I always prefer to joke with lighthearted parody," Lame told Forbes. Instead, Lame hopes to inspire others with his work, especially given his humble beginnings. "I am living proof that everyone can improve their life no matter where they come from," he added, noting that he sees many letting the opinions of other people stop them from going for what they want most.
When Khaby Lame showed us how to apply a mask without breaking a cup
It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that TikTok users were first introduced to Khaby Lame. "The pandemic had just started, and I was bored with a lot of time on my hands so I started making videos on TikTok," the star told Forbes in an interview. The pandemic also proved to be prime inspiration for one of Lame's videos.
In one of his most-watched of all time, Lame's humorous TikTok starts with footage of a man who's unable to properly affix his mask to his face because it's stuck in the handle of a mug. He then uses a tool to break the mug's handle to retrieve the mask. In one of the first instances of Lame now famously pointing out the absurdity of this type of content, the TikTok cuts to Lame putting himself in the same predicament as the first guy, but pulling the mask out of the handle rather than breaking it.
Lame's silent style has caused others to draw comparisons between him and iconic actors like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. But rest assured, Lame is determined to be an original. "I'm trying to be myself. These are legends, who have made their own story. Every person is a person in their own way, with their own dreams and I just want to be Khaby Lame," Lame said to Deadline.
When he reminded us how to open bananas
Khaby Lame's funniest TikTok is, perhaps, one of his most-watched videos. In the spring of 2023, Lame posted content that went extremely viral, racking up over 276 million views and well over 37 million likes. And for good reason — the video is fantastic.
It begins with a clip of a knife-wielding man cutting a banana instead of peeling it. After wasting a good third of the fruit, the man shows off his method for removing the peel from a banana. Lame responds by stitching footage of himself peeling a banana like most human beings and all primates do. "This person really complicated his life and I wanted to find a way to make it a bit easier," Lame said to Deadline of the video.
While his work had performed well before he posted the banana video — many of his pieces had garnered several million views each — this one introduced Lame to even more new consumers, and it helped Lame further cement his style of comedy that had already resonated with a large audience. "The fact it's not spoken, makes it a universal language. Every kid, every person around the world can see the video and get a laugh, simply by watching the images," Lame said of his work. We expect we'll only continue to see more hilarious videos from the TikTok star in the future.