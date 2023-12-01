The Southern Charm Star That Nearly Landed A Seat On The View

ABC News' "The View" is known for its diverse lineup of female co-hosts, a concept created by Barbara Walters in 1997. The daytime talk show aims to bring together women from various industries and generations with differing perspectives to tackle the so-called Hot Topics. From Walters herself to popular figures like Meredith Vieira, Whoopi Goldberg, and Joy Behar, the show mostly rounds up women from the entertainment and news industries.

However, the iconic discussion panel almost had a reality celebrity join their table — "Southern Charm" star Cameran Eubanks. The Bravo TV reality show, featuring life in the South with all its drama, was rocked to its core when Eubanks opted to leave in 2020 after six seasons. The real reason Eubanks left "Southern Charm" was her conviction that reality television, following the swirling rumors of her husband's infidelity, was no longer a healthy environment for her. In her book, "One Day You'll Thank Me," according to People, Eubanks addressed the drama, writing, "False accusations can be made and nasty rumors can be started for the sake of a 'good show.' It just started to feel a bit icky."

Shortly after her departure from "Southern Charm," ABC announced that Eubanks was being considered for a vacant guest co-host seat on "The View," but the reality star never landed the role.