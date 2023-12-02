JoJo Siwa And Tyler Cameron Got Closer Than We Knew On Special Forces
"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" is a celebrity reality show unlike any other. While the faces may be familiar, these stars aren't competing for a medal, a life mate, or a fan base. The 16 participants are put through the same physically and mentally grueling exercises demanded of Special Forces military recruits: pulling 130-pound sleds across snowy hills, escaping from a submerged helicopter, and crossing a ravine by crawling across a shaky cable. Those few who make it through without quitting or being dismissed for medical reasons are judged by the Directing Staff to determine which ones they would want to have on the Special Forces team.
As of the November 27, 2023 finale of Season 2, only five celebs remained to face the final challenge. Two in particular might surprise you: Tyler Cameron, best known for his runner-up status on "The Bachelorette," and JoJo Siwa, the former "Dance Moms" child star who went on to a smash solo performing career and to become a model for the LGBTQ+ community.
Both managed to outlast not only fellow performers like Savannah Chrisley and Blac Chyna, but also seasoned athletes like Olympic gold-medal skier Bode Miller, Houston Rockets champ Robert Horry, and NFL player Dez Bryant. In a jaw-dropping moment, Siwa even hauled Tom Sandoval on her shoulders when he fell behind during a hike.
Along the way, Siwa and Cameron both learned a lot about themselves and formed a profound kind of friendship that shows every sign of lasting a lifetime.
JoJo Siwa and Tyler Cameron are part of an elite group
The appeal of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" is seeing how celebrities used to luxe living cope in tough conditions. The show's contestants bunk together in cold barracks, get called by a number instead of their name, have to obey orders without question, and push themselves to their physical and mental limits. To make it to the end, competitors also have to demonstrate a team mentality; troops must be able to rely on one another when their lives are on the line.
This combination of survival conditions and group dynamics often produces a tight camaraderie among military units. So it was with the stars of "Special Forces": The finalists in Season 2 became a unified group, with Tyler Cameron and JoJo Siwa growing especially close. Even though Siwa withdrew from the game in the middle of the final interrogation session, she still came away with valuable lessons about her inner strength, and the experience made her determined to rearrange her priorities. It also bonded her with the finalists, including Cameron, who did make it through and impressed the Directing Staff enough to pronounce him fit to join their ranks. "I love you all and will have your back for forever," she declared on Instagram.
The feeling is mutual for Cameron. Posting about his victory, he praised Siwa: "[Y]ou fought like hell and gave it your all. You had all of us in awe the whole time with your composure and leadership!"
A Bachelor bridal party for JoJo Siwa?
By lasting longer in the "Special Forces" boot camp than most actual recruits, JoJo Siwa proved to the world there's more to her than giant hair bows. (Well, Siwa did endure the stress and cutthroat competitions on "Dance Moms.") She gained a new self-confidence, a new lease on life — and a new best friend. In an interview with Bustle, the singer-dancer explained that her connection to Tyler Cameron is still as tight as it was when they were running drills. "He's become a brother to me," she said. "I think it's probably one of the best things that came out of 'Special Forces' for me. I mean, of course, I had my personal awakenings, but Tyler's friendship is something that now could never be replaced."
Don't get any ideas about a romantic final-rose moment between the two, as Siwa's recent relationships have been with women. However, she does want Cameron to be at her side when she finally does find The One. "He'll be probably the best man at my wedding," she told the outlet. "The best part about being gay is you can have the best man and a maid of honor."
Also among her new friend group: Nick Viall. He, along with Cameron and speed skater Erin Jackson, made it through the competition, and they were selected as worthy to join the Special Forces. Viall said on Instagram that he will "cherish our time together" with his fellow finalists. Dare we hope Siwa's future bridal party will include two Bachelor Nation stars?