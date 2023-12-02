JoJo Siwa And Tyler Cameron Got Closer Than We Knew On Special Forces

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" is a celebrity reality show unlike any other. While the faces may be familiar, these stars aren't competing for a medal, a life mate, or a fan base. The 16 participants are put through the same physically and mentally grueling exercises demanded of Special Forces military recruits: pulling 130-pound sleds across snowy hills, escaping from a submerged helicopter, and crossing a ravine by crawling across a shaky cable. Those few who make it through without quitting or being dismissed for medical reasons are judged by the Directing Staff to determine which ones they would want to have on the Special Forces team.

As of the November 27, 2023 finale of Season 2, only five celebs remained to face the final challenge. Two in particular might surprise you: Tyler Cameron, best known for his runner-up status on "The Bachelorette," and JoJo Siwa, the former "Dance Moms" child star who went on to a smash solo performing career and to become a model for the LGBTQ+ community.

Both managed to outlast not only fellow performers like Savannah Chrisley and Blac Chyna, but also seasoned athletes like Olympic gold-medal skier Bode Miller, Houston Rockets champ Robert Horry, and NFL player Dez Bryant. In a jaw-dropping moment, Siwa even hauled Tom Sandoval on her shoulders when he fell behind during a hike.

Along the way, Siwa and Cameron both learned a lot about themselves and formed a profound kind of friendship that shows every sign of lasting a lifetime.