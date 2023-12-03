What Taylor Swift's Squad Looks Like Today

In the mid-2010s, the media and fans alike were all obsessed with one thing: Taylor Swift and her inner circle, nicknamed "The Squad." Made up of famous faces like Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevigne, half of them looked like Victoria's Secret models, and the other half actually were. You couldn't open Instagram without seeing paparazzi pictures or posts from their latest gathering (like that epic Fourth of July photoshoot). Cue the star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, where Swift's squad demonstrated their fierce loyalty by playing a literal army ready to defend her.

Fast-forward to 2023, now that Taylor Swift is making more appearances in the public eye, The Squad is back. Although it looks a little different now. Some Swift loyalists are still by her side, but she's also made some new friends. And despite what the media circa 2015 would like you to believe, The Squad isn't some exclusive club that's impossible to get into unless you're a supermodel. Swift, who was bullied growing up, addressed the perception of her squad in a personal essay published by Elle. "In my 20s, I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone," she wrote. So who is she hanging out with in 2023? Here's what Taylor Swift's Squad looks like today.