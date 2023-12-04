The Photo-Op Jennifer Lawrence Asked Rachel Zegler For When They First Met

Rachel Zegler, the rising star taking Hollywood by storm, opened up about sharing a hilarious moment with her "Hunger Games" franchise sister, Jennifer Lawrence. Zegler is leading the prequel film for the dystopian series that was originally helmed by Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. Zegler portrays lead Lucy Baird in the latest film, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

While attending Paris Fashion Week's Dior show, Zegler finally crossed paths with Lawrence — and of course, the charismatic actor made sure it was a memorable moment. She referred to a viral clip of her and Lawrence taking pictures after the fashion week show, in which Lawrence can be seen making a joke that sent Zegler into a fit of laughter. The young star recounted the moment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," confessing to some initial nerves before approaching the star. However, any worries quickly disappeared as the young actor found Lawrence to be a down-to-earth personality.

The first "Hunger Games" film released in 2012 blew audiences away, and its new fanbase propelled Lawrence into Hollywood royalty. The subsequent three films in the series each pushed the franchise to surpass the $2 billion mark in box office earnings (per Collider). So for a newcomer like Zegler, nabbing a lead role in the iconic series is no light feat — and it turns out that she has Lawrence's full support.