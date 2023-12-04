Paris Hilton Picked The Perfect Name For Her Daughter
Paris Hilton is a mother twice over — and in pure Hilton fashion, she chose the most iconic name for her second child. On Thanksgiving Day, Hilton announced that she and her husband, Carter Reum, had welcomed their daughter, a baby girl named London, through a heartwarming Instagram post. The image featured a pink infant ensemble with the word "London" printed on it, symbolizing the latest addition to the growing Hilton-Reum family. "Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the photo. In January 2023 the couple also welcomed their first child, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate.
Fans instantly called attention to the irony of Hilton's name choice in relation to a character named London Tipton on Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." Tipton was depicted as an extremely wealthy teenager, who was heiress to the Tipton Hotel empire. Tipton is widely believed to be based on Hilton: Of course, the reality star is an heiress to the luxury Hilton hotel and real estate empire. There also seems to be a theme among the family's names, as both of Hilton's children are named after major cities, as she is.
"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" Hilton told People. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl." The surprise announcement was met with excitement from fans and friends alike, including Hilton's aunt Kyle Richards, Kris Jenner, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
Paris Hilton kept her children's births private for a reason
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum kept the arrival of both Phoenix and London completely hush-hush. The surprise extended to Paris' mother, Kathy Hilton, and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, she admitted on the "This is Paris" podcast.
Hilton told "Today with Hoda & Jenna" that she kept her surrogacies a secret in order to have a slice of privacy in her otherwise spotlight-heavy life. "I just feel like my life has been so public, and I just wanted something for me," she revealed. "I didn't want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth."
The decision to keep London and Phoenix's births under wraps seems to also have been a deliberate move to shield her little ones from social media criticism. When Hilton was finally ready to give her fans a glimpse of her son on Instagram, she was met with overwhelming critiques. People commented on the infant's appearance, expressing concerns about his health due to the size of his head. Comments ranged from speculation about health issues to rude GIFs.
In response to the hurtful criticism, Hilton shared a heartfelt message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Living my life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable ... this hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe," she said in reference to the negativity. "I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic."
Paris was overjoyed to start her own family
Paris Hilton's image has undergone a transformative shift in recent years. Beyond the spotlight's glare, Hilton has ventured into married life and motherhood, evolving from the glitzy tabloid headliner she had been in the past. While she never thought it was in the cards for her, Hilton has been vocal about how happy she is alongside her husband Carter Reum and their new family.
Hilton and Reum's love story began in 2019 when they reconnected at Thanksgiving, thanks to a setup by Reum's sister (via People). The chemistry was undeniable, leading to their first date and an inseparable bond. "I wasn't even looking at this point, then meeting him, the walls just started coming down from my heart for the first time," she gushed to ABC News. Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November 2021, and in January 2023, their dreams of parenthood finally came true.
Hilton explained that raising her children has helped her heal from her own childhood trauma. "[I'm] creating my own family and a real life — because I've been kind of having to play this character and living this life for so long," Hilton explained (per ABC News). Now, the star is showcasing this next chapter of her life in her hit reality show, "Paris In Love." A far stretch from her past reality stints, Hilton is wholeheartedly embracing life as a wife and mother in this show.