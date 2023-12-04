Paris Hilton Picked The Perfect Name For Her Daughter

Paris Hilton is a mother twice over — and in pure Hilton fashion, she chose the most iconic name for her second child. On Thanksgiving Day, Hilton announced that she and her husband, Carter Reum, had welcomed their daughter, a baby girl named London, through a heartwarming Instagram post. The image featured a pink infant ensemble with the word "London" printed on it, symbolizing the latest addition to the growing Hilton-Reum family. "Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the photo. In January 2023 the couple also welcomed their first child, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate.

Fans instantly called attention to the irony of Hilton's name choice in relation to a character named London Tipton on Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." Tipton was depicted as an extremely wealthy teenager, who was heiress to the Tipton Hotel empire. Tipton is widely believed to be based on Hilton: Of course, the reality star is an heiress to the luxury Hilton hotel and real estate empire. There also seems to be a theme among the family's names, as both of Hilton's children are named after major cities, as she is.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" Hilton told People. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl." The surprise announcement was met with excitement from fans and friends alike, including Hilton's aunt Kyle Richards, Kris Jenner, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.