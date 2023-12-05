The Stunning Transformation Of Caleb Simpson

"How much do you pay for rent in New York?" This bold question has become the hallmark of Caleb Simpson's career as a creator. You've more than likely seen one of his viral home tour videos, whether it was with a stranger on the streets of New York City or quizzing a globally-recognized celebrity.

The social media star quickly shot to fame in 2022 for his video series asking strangers about their rent and if he could tour their space — right then and there. The spur-of-the-moment interviews have captivated the world so much that Simpson has gained a total social following of over 12 million followers — a staggeringly large audience he amassed in just over a year since sharing his first home tour clip. The mind-boggling number only continues to grow as the internet personality becomes increasingly visible in the digital world.

Simpson's drive behind creating the fascinatingly invasive videos runs much deeper than the surface. In fact, his interest in strangers' rent and homes is a lot more philosophical than you might expect. He's not afraid of opening up about his own digs either. If you're curious about the content creator's rent and abode, he unabashedly shared both during an interview with James Lane Post. "$6,300 a month — I have roommates and I pay $2,800. It's in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn, next to a dump truck." Glamorous as it seems, the journey to his life in NYC was a long and winding one rooted in struggle and setbacks.