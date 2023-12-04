Mason Disick Is Growing Up Fast

Mason Disick made his entrance into the world in a bizarre and highly publicized manner — on television. The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Mason was born on December 14, 2009, and it was documented in a very memorable episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." As Kourtney gave birth in front of the show's film crew, Mason's status as the first cousin in the KarJenner clan was cemented. Now old enough to have more control over what aspects of his life are broadcast, Mason has decided to lead a quieter life.

Back in 2022, Kourtney explained on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that Mason prefers a private life in contrast to the famous family, and as such, isn't often spotted by paparazzi. Despite his reclusion from social media as well, fans still get glimpses of his life. In December 2022, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories with a heartwarming birthday tribute, officially ushering Mason into the teenage club. In the post, which featured them standing back to back, Kim marveled at how her oldest nephew now towers over her (via People).

In other rare sightings, Mason has been spotted on outings with both of his parents around Los Angeles. The teen often opts for baggier clothing, as he donned baggy jeans and a black tee on his way to dinner with his father Scott in November 2023 (via Page Six). While it seems like yesterday, fans and Mason's famous family alike can't believe how fast he has grown up.