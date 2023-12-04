Mason Disick Is Growing Up Fast
Mason Disick made his entrance into the world in a bizarre and highly publicized manner — on television. The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Mason was born on December 14, 2009, and it was documented in a very memorable episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." As Kourtney gave birth in front of the show's film crew, Mason's status as the first cousin in the KarJenner clan was cemented. Now old enough to have more control over what aspects of his life are broadcast, Mason has decided to lead a quieter life.
Back in 2022, Kourtney explained on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that Mason prefers a private life in contrast to the famous family, and as such, isn't often spotted by paparazzi. Despite his reclusion from social media as well, fans still get glimpses of his life. In December 2022, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories with a heartwarming birthday tribute, officially ushering Mason into the teenage club. In the post, which featured them standing back to back, Kim marveled at how her oldest nephew now towers over her (via People).
In other rare sightings, Mason has been spotted on outings with both of his parents around Los Angeles. The teen often opts for baggier clothing, as he donned baggy jeans and a black tee on his way to dinner with his father Scott in November 2023 (via Page Six). While it seems like yesterday, fans and Mason's famous family alike can't believe how fast he has grown up.
Mason Disick is a great older cousin
Mason Disick is one of Kris Jenner's 13 grandkids as of 2023. As the eldest, he has had to grapple with growing up in the spotlight at a different rate than his cousins. His aunt Kim Kardashian applauded Mason's maturity after he gave her some very savvy advice concerning her daughter North West's social media access. Mason sent the noble text after North went live on TikTok without Kim's permission, showing fans around their home.
In text messages that Kim shared on Instagram Stories, Mason gave his aunt some advice for his little cousin. "Hi, I don't wanna disrespect North, but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her," the preteen wrote via text (via Page Six). "I did the exact same thing as she did ... and now I regret saying one of the things I said." Mason was referring to an incident in March 2020, when he told fans that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were still broken up while on Instagram Live.
In the screenshot, Kim praised Mason as an "insightful king" for looking out for North's online safety. Since then the preteen has still had a couple of slip-ups on social media, with North accidentally disclosing her learning disability on TikTok Live. Since then, Mason has made a cameo on his cousin's monitored TikTok page. In a video from August 2023, Mason, his sister Penelope, and North played around with filters while hanging out at Kim Kardashian's house (per Daily Mail).
Mason Disick doesn't like the limelight
Mason Disick is making a deliberate move away from the spotlight, despite growing up on the family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Since then, it appears that the young teen has become less comfortable in front of cameras. At first, fans were confused when they noticed that Mason was the only child missing from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers' family photos.
As newlyweds, their blended family now includes Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, Atiana De La Hoya, Landon and Alabama Barker, and the latest addition, Rocky Barker. The family has spent plenty of time together in front of the cameras on Hulu's "The Kardashians." Additionally, the Kardashian-Barker clan spends quality time away from the show, from visits to Disneyland to weekends on the lake. Fans called out that Mason is notably missing from the sweet snaps. "Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us," Kourtney clapped back in the comments of her Disneyland post (per Buzzfeed).
Fans have applauded Kourtney, Travis, and Scott Disick for respecting Mason's wishes, especially since he might be following in his uncle Rob Kardashian's footsteps when it comes to withdrawing from the public eye. As such, fans see less and less of the eldest KarJenner cousin, but it's safe to assume that Mason is happier without facing critics on social media.