What Coco Arquette Wishes Her Mom Courteney Cox Would've Handed Down To Her

"Friends" icon Courteney Cox has passed on a lot of great qualities to her stunningly transformed daughter Coco Arquette, from her gorgeous looks to her fabulous red-carpet presence. However, there's one thing that her daughter wishes she would've handed down. "Coco, my daughter, is so mad at me for not saving all my clothes from the '90s," Cox told Refinery29 in October 2023.

Coco, who was born to Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette in 2004, can be spotted on Instagram in some clearly '90s-inspired outfits, such as in the snapshot of her in a graphic baby tee with some low-rise bottoms. Even so, there's a simple reason why Cox didn't bother to save her old wardrobe. "When I look [back], I don't go, 'Oh, I wish I could wear those clothes again,'" the actor explained. "Of course I didn't save them. But it's funny because all Coco wants is everything I wore back then."

We would similarly love to get our hands on Cox's '90s wardrobe, but Coco has definitely inherited some things to make up for it.