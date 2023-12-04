What Coco Arquette Wishes Her Mom Courteney Cox Would've Handed Down To Her
"Friends" icon Courteney Cox has passed on a lot of great qualities to her stunningly transformed daughter Coco Arquette, from her gorgeous looks to her fabulous red-carpet presence. However, there's one thing that her daughter wishes she would've handed down. "Coco, my daughter, is so mad at me for not saving all my clothes from the '90s," Cox told Refinery29 in October 2023.
Coco, who was born to Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette in 2004, can be spotted on Instagram in some clearly '90s-inspired outfits, such as in the snapshot of her in a graphic baby tee with some low-rise bottoms. Even so, there's a simple reason why Cox didn't bother to save her old wardrobe. "When I look [back], I don't go, 'Oh, I wish I could wear those clothes again,'" the actor explained. "Of course I didn't save them. But it's funny because all Coco wants is everything I wore back then."
We would similarly love to get our hands on Cox's '90s wardrobe, but Coco has definitely inherited some things to make up for it.
There is one '90s trend Cox doesn't want her daughter to follow
Though Courteney Cox doesn't seem to have any issue with her daughter Coco Arquette revitalizing her fashion looks from the '90s, there is one beauty trend that the "Scream" actor hopes her kid doesn't follow. "I won't let her pluck her eyebrows," she told Refinery29. "I mean I can't tell Coco what to do, she's 19."
While Cox recalls going for the thin brow look in the '90s, she explains that she's a big fan of her daughter's natural brows. "She has incredibly beautiful arched, thick eyebrows," she said, which are on full display in Arquette's Instagram photos. "There was a time when she started to pluck and I got really anxious ... Luckily she didn't continue that and her eyebrows are still incredible."
Cox added that she used to put Latisse, an eyelash growth solution, on her own eyebrows to combat her '90s plucking job. Nowadays, the icon sticks to microblading to get her desired shape, but she remains envious of her daughter's naturally arched brows.
Coco Arquette did inherit some of her mother's talent
Coco Arquette might not have inherited her mom's iconic '90s wardrobe, but the Los Angeles native has definitely received her parents' knack for performance. As the daughter of two famous actors, Arquette seems to have taken an interest in theatre arts, with Courteney Cox sharing some insight into her daughter's college plans in an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
"She loves musical theater," Cox shared in March 2023, after explaining that her daughter chose to take a gap year before starting college. "She's done plays since she was in, you know, kindergarten. Probably, like, 33 musical theater plays." Arquette's musical talent has been on full display on Cox's Instagram, with the "Friends" actor occasionally sharing videos of some familial performances.
While Cox takes to the piano and family friend Joel Taylor takes to guitar, Arquette shows off her beautiful singing voice in covers of songs like Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" and Adele's "Chasing Pavements." We're sure that Cox's vintage wardrobe would've been a nice inheritance, but with all of Arquette's talent and beauty, we're convinced she doesn't even need it.