Kris Jenner Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
"My general motto in my life for years has been: if somebody says no, you're talking to the wrong person," Kris Jenner once said in an interview with Poosh. The notorious momager must be routinely talking to the right people, because she's constantly finding ways for her children to improve their station in life. In turn, Jenner has improved her own station thanks to the 10% commission she earns as her children's manager. After well over a decade of thrusting her children into the spotlight, Jenner is famous in her own right, and she's got an estimated net worth of $170 million to show for it, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
It appears that Jenner knows how to spend it, too. The managing mogul lives a life most only dream of, with diamonds, furs, martinis, and more at the ready. While her children's wealth and lifestyles are on full display, many seem to forget that Jenner lives just as well — if not better than — most of her kids. You can say a lot about Kris Jenner, but you can't say that she doesn't live an extremely lavish life. Here's a closer look inside the opulence.
Kris Jenner has multiple beautiful homes in California
Kris Jenner's extravagant lifestyle starts at home, and the manager mogul has plenty of homes to choose from. Jenner's main residence is a $20 million Hidden Hills estate. The home boasts a dish room, crystal cabinet, and tables to set her drinks on, plus, it sits right next to Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian's own multi-million dollar mansion. In addition to the Hidden Hills home, Jenner owns a $12 million Palm Springs place, as well as multiple Los Angeles-area condos, one of which the famous momager forgot she owns, as it's mostly used for wrapping gifts. Jenner has long had multiple properties to call home. As she told Architectural Digest, "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles."
Jenner and the Kardashians made TV and pop culture history with their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and the show made both the family members and the Jenner house famous. "I had no idea that my family, my home, would someday be an entertainment empire," Jenner said in her memoir, as reported by Forbes. But what audiences didn't know at the time was that the family was showing a different house's exterior in the series. Jenner's dummy house went on the market in 2023 for nearly $9 million, though it has never actually belonged to her.
She has access to multiple private jets
Before she was a Kardashian or a Jenner, Kris was working as a flight attendant. Little did she know then that she'd one day be traveling the world on much nicer aircraft. Now, when Kris wants to go somewhere, she has the luxury of flying private, and she has no problem sharing her mode of transportation. Back in 2016, while on a flight to Rome, Kris shared a photo from the plane of her in-transit breakfast of caviar — a major improvement from what's served on a commercial flight. But that luxury doesn't come cheap. Private flights can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $18,500 an hour.
If Kris doesn't want to shell out the money for a private flight herself, she can ask one of her children for a ride. Kris' youngest, Kylie Jenner, used her earnings from her makeup empire to purchase a $72 million jet, which she calls Kylie Air. The aircraft has bedrooms and closets on board and pink accents on its white exterior. Kris' older daughter, Kim Kardashian, has a private jet, too, similarly called Kim Air. Though she purchased hers after her younger sister, Kardashian's is far more expensive at $150 million. We have a feeling that either plane Kris boards will suffice.
Kris Jenner takes extravagant vacations
Kris Jenner works hard, and she plays hard, too. The momager takes her 10% with her on luxury trips, often with other famous friends. In the summer of 2023, Jenner and her boyfriend, Cory Gamble, took a couple's trip to Majorca with their pals Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi. The duos spent time aboard a lavish yacht, which likely cost over $100,000 to charter for their vacation. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!" Jenner said on Instagram of the trip. Later that summer, Jenner returned to Europe for another trip, this time a little farther east in Tuscany.
When Jenner isn't traveling the world, she spends her downtime with family and other wealthy people. Just after returning from Italy, Jenner spent the evening with Gamble, Kim Kardashian, North West, Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos in Los Angeles at a Beyoncé concert. Some of Jenner's other rich friends include singer Mariah Carey, makeup mogul Anastasia Soare, and Judith Leiber creative director Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger. Jenner has also found friendships with young pop stars like Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor after starring in their music videos for "thank u, next" and "Mother," respectively.
She has lots of expensive pieces of jewelry
One of Kris Jenner's favorite luxuries seems to be jewelry. And the finer the better. While Jenner does spend her own earnings on pieces, she's also given extravagant jewelry from friends, family, and business relationships. In 2022, Jenner was gifted gold bracelets from Emma Grede, the co-founder of Good American and Skims, and the pieces reportedly cost $48,000. But that's nothing compared to the diamond ring Jenner's been sporting on her finger since early 2023. The heart-shaped diamond (which may or may not have been purchased by Jenner herself) spawned engagement rumors between Jenner and long-time boyfriend Cory Gamble, but what was more intriguing was its estimated $1.2 million price tag. Jenner is no stranger to high-priced jewels, though. In the early days of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Jenner was sporting Loren Jewels bracelets worth $17,000 and $24,000 and pairs of earrings worth $12,000 and $13,000.
Jenner likes diamonds so much, she just might turn into one. No, seriously. In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Jenner floated the idea of one day having her corpse turned into diamonds for each of her children. Kim Kardashian was notably against the idea. In any event, Jenner will have plenty of real diamonds to pass on to her children.
Kris Jenner has a collection of expensive bags
Kris Jenner doesn't just like jewelry — she likes bags, too. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has shelves full of Birkin bags, the likes of which can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000. Jenner also has an enviable collection of Judith Leiber bags. While those don't have quite the same value as a Birkin, Judith Leiber bags can cost as much as around $8,000. Although she has lots to keep track of, Jenner doesn't soon forget the origins of her treasures. "Some of the things I've had for so many years, and the bag collection and every single thing I have, has a wonderful memory," Jenner said to Judith Leiber Couture. "The first ever Judith Leiber bag I got was this one. Robert Kardashian gave this to me for Christmas in, like, 1980. Isn't it beautiful?" she said while showing off a vintage sparkler.
Other bags in Jenner's collection are literally priceless, like a one-of-a-kind black and white crystal Chanel Lego clutch she received as a gift from Karl Lagerfeld. Jenner was given the bag while at a photo shoot in Paris for her daughter, Kim Kardashian. At the time, Kardashian was pregnant with her own daughter, North West, and Kardashian assumed she was going to be given the bag as a gift. Although the clutch went to Jenner, it's documented in Jenner's will that it will one day be given to West.
She bids on high-priced art
If you visit one of Kris Jenner's swanky homes, you'll likely spot some expensive pieces of art. Jenner has become an avid art collector, purchasing pieces worth as much as vehicles and homes. One of Jenner's pieces is a popular modern work by Jeff Koons — one of his Balloon Dogs sculptures which she likely purchased for at least $10,000. "You should go to, like, an art class," Jenner said to her daughter Khloé Kardashian on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" when Kardashian inquired about the piece. Her daughter went on to note that, at the time, art was something Jenner had only recently taken an interest in. Jenner also owns a Tracey Emin neon sign worth at least a few thousand dollars, as well as a canvas by Yoshitomo Nara, an artist whose works have sold for as much as $21 million.
Jenner seems to know when to stop, though. In 2022, Jenner, through an assistant, bid on a piece of art at a Sotheby's auction while recording an episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast. The Anna Weyant still-life painting of bread, eggs, and fish sold for $466,000, but Jenner stopped bidding at $370,000. "Stop it. 466, for eggs? Wow, okay," Jenner said of the final sale.
Kris Jenner is a fashion week regular
You can find Kris Jenner at fashion week just about any week it's happening. Between watching her daughter, Kendall Jenner, walk in shows and attending them for fun, Kris is a fixture at many designer runways. In 2019, Jenner sat front row at a Balmain show in a head-to-toe look from the brand to support her friend and designer Olivier Rousteing. The famous manager was seated next to actor Eva Longoria. In 2023, Kris, her boyfriend Cory Gamble, and Kim Kardashian sat front row at the Victoria Beckham show while Kendall walked the runway. Victoria's husband, legendary soccer player David Beckham, as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, sat in the front row too.
When Kris is not watching others sport stunning fashionable looks, she's wearing them herself at exclusive events like the Met Gala. Kris attended the fundraiser in 2022 in a yellow Oscar de la Renta dress and accessorized with diamond earrings and white gloves for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme. "I'm just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight," Kris told E! News of her look. "I wanted to do something glamorous and chic — and easy." Kris has been to the Met Gala in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021 as well.
She owns real and pricey furs
You'd be hard-pressed to find Kris Jenner in anything fake, and that includes fur. The Kardashian-Jenner momager has multiple real fur pieces, and she's both kept and sold her high-priced items over the years. One of the Kardashian-Jenner family's many business ventures is their second-hand website, Kardashian Kloset, in which the ladies sell their used designer possessions. While it's no longer available on the site, Jenner once had an old Gucci mink fur coat for sale online and she was asking $50,000 for the piece. Another one of Jenner's old fur coats is available on the site for $9,000, and it was originally on sale for $19,000.
Jenner's collection hasn't come without criticism. In 2023, animal rights group PETA publicly requested that the Kardashians and Jenners donate their old furs instead of selling them. Jenner hasn't commented on the request, but in 2019, Kim Kardashian vowed to only rock vegan fur in the future. Opinions on fur aside, Jenner's children still find their mother glamorous and tasteful. "My mom's style is chic, elegant, and opulent. I feel like I'm watching 'Dynasty.' You give me everything you need to give me, like every inch of you is thought through," Khloé Kardashian said to Marie Claire of her mother.
She's got multiple beautiful vehicles
Kris Jenner always rides in style. She's spent years building a collection of high-priced luxury vehicles, and her efforts have resulted in one spectacle of a group. Among her fleet are reportedly a Mercedes-Maybach worth $173,000, two Rolls Royces each worth over $335,000, a Range Rover, two Ferraris, and two Bentleys, all ranging in price from $220,000 to upwards of $307,000. Jenner also shared with her family on an episode of "The Kardashians" that she purchased a bullet-proof vehicle. Per reports, a car with that caliber of protection costs at least $38,500.
Jenner had recognizable vehicles long before she had widespread fame. When her children were growing up, Jenner drove a white convertible Mercedes-Benz with a license plate that read "2 die 4." For her birthday one year, Jenner's daughters rented the same model to drive their mother around for the day. But the car isn't nearly as important to devoted girl mom Jenner as the people inside it are. "I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!!! I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!" Jenner said on Instagram of her children.
Kris Jenner collects fine china
Money talks, but wealth whispers ... or so they say. Kris Jenner might be proof of that statement, though, because we never would've guessed that her fine china collection would be nearly as valuable as it is. Jenner has an entire room dedicated to her fine china, all of which is meticulously kept in a stunning display. Among the brands of dishes in Jenner's pantry are Hermès and Gucci, and the pieces range in price from $100 to $640 (and we imagine there are others with prices Jenner isn't willing to share).
One of Jenner's simpler luxuries in life is a good dirty martini. As Jenner once said to Vogue, "One of my handbags and some great red boots and a martini ... It doesn't get better than that." In 2022, Jenner combined her love of good kitchenware and dirty martinis to collaborate with Baccarat on her own line of martini glasses. "My love for florals and martinis is no secret, and I couldn't think of a better partner than Baccarat — maker of the world's finest barware — to create custom martini glasses for the launch of the Kris Collection," Jenner said in a press release, as reported by Architectural Digest. The crystal glasses were created to house Jenner's preferred recipe of Belvedere vodka, olive brine, and ice — shaken, not stirred — garnished with two olives.
She has a carefully curated closet
The makings of Kris Jenner's closet are worth a small fortune. The momager has spent years curating a collection of designer items, with pieces from brands like Escada, Valentino, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and more making up the contents. Her closet is also rife with Chanel. "I have always had a love for Chanel ... I was just obsessed with it. And so happy to finally be able to buy something that really was my heart, I just loved it," Jenner said to Vogue while looking back at photos of some of her most recognizable looks.
Jenner puts time and attention into what she wears, and after years of dressing, she's created a few go-to ensembles that include a combination of blazers, bodysuits, and leggings or pants. The managing maven is also fond of comfortable sweatsuits and riding boots. Her style has evolved over the years, though, and Jenner isn't quite as into the most glamorous options as she once was. "My shopping philosophy is getting more tailored these days. And simpler," Jenner said to Marie Claire. Overtly glamorous or not, Kris Jenner will never go out of style.