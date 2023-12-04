Kris Jenner Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

"My general motto in my life for years has been: if somebody says no, you're talking to the wrong person," Kris Jenner once said in an interview with Poosh. The notorious momager must be routinely talking to the right people, because she's constantly finding ways for her children to improve their station in life. In turn, Jenner has improved her own station thanks to the 10% commission she earns as her children's manager. After well over a decade of thrusting her children into the spotlight, Jenner is famous in her own right, and she's got an estimated net worth of $170 million to show for it, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It appears that Jenner knows how to spend it, too. The managing mogul lives a life most only dream of, with diamonds, furs, martinis, and more at the ready. While her children's wealth and lifestyles are on full display, many seem to forget that Jenner lives just as well — if not better than — most of her kids. You can say a lot about Kris Jenner, but you can't say that she doesn't live an extremely lavish life. Here's a closer look inside the opulence.