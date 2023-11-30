Amy Robach Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Friend Olivia, Who Died Of Cancer At 34

A breast cancer diagnosis places women (and yes, even some men) into a sisterhood that bonds them for life, and yet it's also one they'd give anything to leave. So it is with Amy Robach. The popular "Good Morning America" host underwent a mammogram as part of a breast cancer awareness segment for the show, only to discover that she not only had the disease but it also had spread to her lymph nodes, classifying it as Stage 2. In the decade since, Robach has become a dedicated advocate for breast cancer awareness — including the sobering recognition that not everyone diagnosed with it will be a survivor.

Robach connected with fellow patient Olivia Summer Hutcherson in 2014, a year after her initial diagnosis. As she explained on Instagram, Hutcherson was also in Stage 2 at the time, and they both felt "hopeful and positive" that the treatment they were receiving would be enough to eliminate the disease for good. Tragically, that wasn't the case for her new friend. While Robach has remained healthy, Hutcherson, a dancer and dance teacher, experienced a number of recurrences as the cancer reached Stage 4, the point at which the disease is considered incurable.

On November 29, 2023, Robach shared the heartbreaking news that Hutcherson had died at the far-too-soon age of 34: "Rest in peace my friend," she wrote. "Your last words to me were of encouragement, love, acceptance and faith. I will continue your mission of love. May you rest in peace and fly."