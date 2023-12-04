What Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Was Like In Their Final Days, According To Their Grandson

Ever since news of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's death broke, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in to honor her inspiring and adventurous life. In her political career and beyond, the beloved public figure strived to create a supportive environment for those suffering from mental health issues. She was also a feminist who consistently urged her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which would erase several discriminatory laws against women.

Rosalynn was also an avid supporter of Habitat for Humanity and helped build several houses through donations and physical labor. To top it all off, she and Jimmy had the longest-standing presidential marriage, with a whopping 77 years together under their belt. After the Carter family shared the sad news of her dementia diagnosis in May 2023, Jimmy and Rosalynn's grandson, Josh Carter, told People that the couple still held hands although Jimmy was in hospice. He added that his grandfather understandably had a tough time watching his wife grapple with dementia, but he was glad that they had tons of memories together to soften the blow.

In the family's statement about Rosalynn's death, Jimmy wrote some sweet words for his wife. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it," he shared. "As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." After that, their grandson, Jason Carter, also offered insight into their final days together, revealing that the couple was as close as ever until Rosalynn's last breath.