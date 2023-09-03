A Look At Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter's Love Story

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's marriage is a love story for the ages. The former presidential couple has been married since 1946, but they've known one another their whole lives — and that isn't an exaggeration. Jimmy met Rosalynn when she was still a baby, and the two childhood friends turned lovers have been in each other's orbit ever since.

Sweet as their story is, the Carters have experienced ups and downs like any long-term couple does. In the first two decades of their marriage, Jimmy and Rosalynn had to overcome a few fundamental differences, but with time and a willingness to understand one another, they've managed to keep their love alive for nearly eight decades. "It's hard to live until you're 95 years old," Jimmy told People in 2019. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life." What began as a young romance flourished into a shining example of what true love looks like.