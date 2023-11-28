The Adorable Poem Jimmy Carter Wrote About His First Date With Rosalynn

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter experienced the longest presidential marriage ever, and their record-setting romance spanned 77 years. They both grew up in Plains, Georgia, a town with about 600 people in the mid-1920s. Their families happened to be neighbors, and since Jimmy's mom was a nurse, she helped deliver Rosalynn. Within days, she introduced toddler Jimmy to newborn Rosalynn. As kids, Rosalynn had a closer bond with Jimmy's sister Ruth, and it would take 17 years until she and her future husband went on their first date.

When she was a teen, Rosalynn became captivated by Ruth's picture of Jimmy in his U.S. Naval Academy uniform. Ruth supported her friend and tried to play matchmaker between Jimmy and Rosalynn. For years, Rosalynn's affections were unrequited, until fate intervened.

In 1945, when Jimmy was back in Georgia for a brief visit, he was out driving with Ruth and her boyfriend. The woman Jimmy was seeing was busy that night, and he was looking for a date. In a rom-com-worthy situation, Jimmy happened to see 17-year-old Rosalynn in front of the town's United Methodist Church. Rosalynn was planning to attend a youth meeting when Jimmy invited her to go to a movie. Rosalynn agreed, and it was a pivotal decision. Jimmy was instantly smitten. The next day he proclaimed to his mother, "She's the one I'm going to marry," per USA Today. Fifty years later, Jimmy included a poem about that unforgettable night in his book, "Always a Reckoning."