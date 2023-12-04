Inside Melissa Barrera's Life Before Hollywood Success

Melissa Barrera always knew she was destined for a career in showbiz. Growing up in Monterrey, Mexico, she was well aware of both Broadway and Hollywood, with her hometown only three hours from the Texas border, and a childhood that included both Mexican and American cultures. What it lacked, however, was a clear path to realizing her dreams. "Where I'm from, no one becomes an actor," she shared with Vogue Australia. "It didn't feel like a viable career choice, and a lot of people made me feel like I was crazy for trying to pursue it."

Lucky for us, she went with the crazy, and has successfully built a career bathed in the Hollywood spotlight. Barrera starred as Vanessa in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights," played the title role in Benjamin Millepied's "Carmen," and was cast as Sam Carpenter in the "Scream" franchise revival, appearing in both the fifth and sixth installments.

While it may seem like Barrera popped up overnight in a ton of projects, with steady state-side roles from 2018 to 2023, the star has actually been building up her career for years. Before all the Hollywood success, there were reality shows, soap operas, and TV series that led her to where she is today.