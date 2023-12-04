Why Shenae Grimes Had Multiple Fender Benders While Starring On 90210

Shenae Grimes starred as Annie Wilson in the CW's hit reboot "90210" from 2008 to 2013. When Grimes started on the show, she was just barely out of high school, yet the up-and-coming actor and her cast mates were flung into a more than full-time job. It isn't unusual for actors to work crazy hours, but the lifestyle can get a little taxing when it comes to shooting shows that last multiple seasons. The "90210" alumni reunited to dish on where the cast is today and what went down behind the scenes for Grimes's YouTube channel, in 2020.

During the session, the actor alluded to just how hard it was to keep up with their demanding filming schedule, explaining, "What we were up against and what we were dealing with and the strain that was put on just the human experience, working those hours and doing what we were doing under those conditions. Clearly, you know, it takes a toll." Co-star Matt Lanter (Liam Court) agreed, recalling how during one of his very first times on set, fellow actor AnnaLynne McCord (Naomi Clark) actually dozed off mid-scene.

"I talked to my agent and I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not sure what I got into. Girl can't even stay awake to do a scene with me,'" he revealed. We can see why they might not be up for a revival of the series. Especially after Grimes divulged just how much of a toll "90210" took, not only on her physical health but also the health of her car, which suffered quite a beating.