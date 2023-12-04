Why Shenae Grimes Had Multiple Fender Benders While Starring On 90210
Shenae Grimes starred as Annie Wilson in the CW's hit reboot "90210" from 2008 to 2013. When Grimes started on the show, she was just barely out of high school, yet the up-and-coming actor and her cast mates were flung into a more than full-time job. It isn't unusual for actors to work crazy hours, but the lifestyle can get a little taxing when it comes to shooting shows that last multiple seasons. The "90210" alumni reunited to dish on where the cast is today and what went down behind the scenes for Grimes's YouTube channel, in 2020.
During the session, the actor alluded to just how hard it was to keep up with their demanding filming schedule, explaining, "What we were up against and what we were dealing with and the strain that was put on just the human experience, working those hours and doing what we were doing under those conditions. Clearly, you know, it takes a toll." Co-star Matt Lanter (Liam Court) agreed, recalling how during one of his very first times on set, fellow actor AnnaLynne McCord (Naomi Clark) actually dozed off mid-scene.
"I talked to my agent and I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not sure what I got into. Girl can't even stay awake to do a scene with me,'" he revealed. We can see why they might not be up for a revival of the series. Especially after Grimes divulged just how much of a toll "90210" took, not only on her physical health but also the health of her car, which suffered quite a beating.
It's a miracle Grimes's car survived
During the reunion interview, Jessica Stroup, who played Erin Silver on the teen drama, reminisced about when filming sessions stretched to 12-hour days, as the cast saw both the sunrise and the sunset before heading home. This chaotic schedule was extremely tiring, and eventually, Shenae Grimes began to feel the effects.
She said of her five-season run, "I hit my car so many times when we were filming. I've never had a fender bender since — knock on wood — and yet I had at least six while we were filming because I was just so tired all the time. I always hit, like, still objects." Fortunately, her accidents must have been minor because they never made the news. However, Grimes was known for having a bit of a hard-partying lifestyle during her "90210" days.
The actor was frequently spotted at numerous high-profile events with other rising stars of the era, including Kim Kardashian. These days, the mom of two tends to stay out of the celebrity spotlight, but while she may no longer be living it up at exclusive Hollywood clubs, her car-crashing days aren't totally behind her.
She broke her accident-free streak
Shenae Grimes married Josh Beech in May 2013. The happy couple settled down in Nashville, where they keep fans updated on their lives on social media and their dedicated YouTube channel. In the description, Grimes lists herself as "an actor," "content creator," "wife, and mama." In an upload from April 2021, a year after the "90210" reunion segment in which she confirmed she had been car accident-free for years, Grimes admitted in the caption: "I CRASHED MY HUSBAND'S NEW CAR 500 MILES FROM HOME!!!"
While the family was traveling to see friends in South Carolina, Grimes got their Jeep into an accident. "I was driving, decided it would be a good idea to take a break in Savannah, Georgia [...] but, I uh, cracked the rim, and sliced open the tire," the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" star detailed. She clarified that everyone was safe, thankfully, and they eventually made it to their friend's house, but it wasn't Grimes's finest moment. "I have swollen eyes because I was crying about it; I felt so bad," she continued.
The Canadian actor chalked up the accident to a long day of travel with a toddler, which is enough to exhaust anyone. Luckily, the family car only faced minor damage that they hoped to have repaired back home. Even though she may not be shooting "90210" from sun-up to sundown anymore, it sounds like Grimes still has plenty going on in her life.