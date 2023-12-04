Sister Wives' Christine Threw Major Shade At Kody Brown With This Fashion Statement

After parting ways with Kody Brown in November 2021, Christine Brown has had the last laugh, literally. The "Sister Wives" star, who doesn't miss the chance to throw major shade at her ex-husband, showcased her sense of humor on Thanksgiving 2023 with a cheeky fashion statement. While demonstrating a mini-roll recipe for the holiday in an Instagram reel, it was her T-shirt that stole the spotlight.

Fans of the show quickly caught on to the reference and flooded the comment section with praise for Christine's wit. Whether intentional or not, her fashion statement hit the spot for many and emphasized her ability to move forward with grace and a touch of humor. Despite the occasional playful dig at Kody, Christine found happiness with her new husband, David Woolley, with whom she finally got the dream wedding Kody robbed her of.

On the flip side, Kody's journey has taken a different turn. Unintentionally transitioning from a polygamist to a monogamist, he has seen three out of his original four wives part ways with him. Following Christine's departure, Janelle Brown followed suit about a year later, while Kody was the one to push Meri Brown, his first wife, away in the meantime. Left with just one wife, Robyn Brown, Kody claims to be over polygamy. However, he's clearly not over Christine, as his lingering sentiments toward her suggest that closure might still be elusive for him.