The Meanest RHOBH Cast Member, According To Denise Richards

Denise Richards was a household name before joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her Hollywood resume includes being a Bond girl, hit movies like "Wild Things," and of course being known as the ex-wife of polarizing fellow actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares two children. However, Richards shocked the world when she joined the cast of "RHOBH" in Season 9 as its most high-profile, famous member yet.

It wasn't until Richards' second season on the show that life became hectic, her friendships were tested, and her marriage was the subject of some serious debate and controversy. While it was the alleged affair between Brandi Glanville and Richards, and their ensuing feud, that triggered the beginning of the end, it was her two-decade-long friendship with Lisa Rinna imploding that truly put the nail in the coffin of Richards' "RHOBH" tenure.

Glanville returning to the show to expose an alleged sexual relationship between herself and the actor certainly didn't help matters, but Richards believed that her close friend, Rinna, would have her back. Sadly, she didn't. Not only did Rinna not defend Denise, but she actively participated in what Richards believed to be a gang-up on her. The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star recounted the explosive drama on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast, and she didn't hold back, even asserting that Rinna was the meanest cast member throughout her time on the show.