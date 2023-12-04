How Hallmark Star Ashley Williams' Dog Alma Became Her Fur-Ever Friend

The story of Ashley Williams' new fur-ever friend began in October of 2023 when the Hallmark star shared photos of Alma on Instagram. "We are fostering this absolute wonder of a dog who for years has clearly been used for breeding but is now finally able to rest in our house," Williams captioned the snapshots. "The belly rubs go on and on and on and my boys are in heaven."

Alma made another appearance on Williams' social media page in early November when the actor promoted a Best Friends Animal Society adoption event in LA on Instagram Live. At the time, the pup was still supposed to be a foster animal, but she appeared right at home among the Williams family. Following the weekend adoption event, the Hallmark star returned to Instagram to announce that they had permanently added Alma to the family, mentioning how much the dog has opened up since moving into the household.

"This lady has had a long road and was quiet and slept a lot the first week she was with us — the shelter said she'd been exhibiting signs of depression," Williams said. "She has fully come to life now and we take long hikes together and cuddle for hours. She's so gentle with my rowdy boys and we couldn't love her more." The "Two Tickets to Paradise" actor also took the opportunity to shout out Best Friends Animal Society, mentioning that they had waived adoption fees for pets more than five years old.