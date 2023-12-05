A Look Back At Hallmark Star Barbara Niven's Sweet Friendship With The Late Treat Williams

Hallmark actor Treat Williams died at 71 years old in June 2023, due to a motorcycle crash. He was known for performances in projects such as the CW's "Everwood," "The Christmas House" movies, and "Chesapeake Shores" for Hallmark. He was good friends with his "Chesapeake Shores" co-star Barbara Niven. They played Mick O'Brien and Megan O'Brien, a divorced couple who reunite over the course of the show. In various interviews, the actors raved about working together and gave fans glimpses of their off-screen friendship born from on-screen work.

In a 2022 interview before the Season 6 premiere, Williams and Niven were interviewed by Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar for a Hallmark Channel YouTube video, alongside co-stars Andrew Francis and Robert Buckley. Williams spoke about his and Niven's characters and said: "I thought we were really wonderful acting partners this year. We had some great stuff." Niven emphasized, "Great stuff!" Williams expressed gratitude for having Niven by his side, and they reminisced about an enjoyable scene they filmed involving pie.

Later on in the interview, Williams spoke about some of his character's struggles and added, "But I also think that Barbara and I had such a gorgeous, beautiful journey in the show." When the conversation turned to Mick and Megan's relationship, Niven hinted at things turning amorous for the couple and said, "Can I just say that Treat Williams is a dang good kisser?" Francis and Buckley, nearly in unison, quipped, "I can second that!"