Brooke Shields Lives A Lavish Life

Ever since she shot to fame as a teenage sex symbol in the '80s, Brooke Shields has been a household name. But although much-discussed roles in "Pretty Baby," "Blue Lagoon," and "Endless Love" brought her fame, finding stardom at such a young age wasn't easy, as Shields has experienced some tragedy in her life. She reveals the dark side of her story in the 2023 Hulu documentary "Pretty Baby."

Despite a childhood filled with the toxicity of Hollywood and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother which she details in her memoir, "There Was a Little Girl," Shields has built a happy life as an adult. In more recent years, she has starred in projects including "Jane the Virgin" and Netflix's "A Castle for Christmas." Shields has also worked as a producer and, in 2022, even launched her own online platform, The Beginning Is Now.

These days, Shields lives a pretty spectacular life. She and husband Chris Henchy reside in a stunning home in New York's West Village. She also has a luxurious getaway in the Hamptons and jets off on a few relaxing vacations each year. We have to say: We're just a little jealous! Here's a little peek inside the lavish lifestyle of Brooke Shields.