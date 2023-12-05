A Look At General Hospital's Genie Francis & Hallmark's Jonathan Frakes' Decades Of Romance

When you put a "General Hospital" legend together with a "Star Trek" icon, you get a match made in heaven. That's exactly what happened when Genie Francis and Jonathan Frakes met on the set of the 1983 primetime soap opera, "Bare Essence." Francis had already become a star as Laura Spencer on "GH" and was expanding her career. In a February 1994 interview, she told People she enjoyed working with Frakes on the nighttime sudser because "He treated me like one of the guys — which I loved."

The two worked together again in 1985 on the TV mini-series, "North & South: Book 1," and she admitted to crushing on him then. During that time, Frakes and co-stars James Read and Wendy Kilbourne took her to a strip club for her 23rd birthday, which she stated was "embarrassing" but simultaneously "funny."

Frakes later asked her to go away for the weekend with him, but feeling she didn't have the worldly experiences that other women her age did, she opted to go on a traditional date with him. "We went to a McDonald's and sat in a church parking lot and talked. Our wild lives!" she hilariously remarked. It wasn't long before the two were smitten with each other and ended up moving in together one year after the production was completed. In 1987, Frakes got down on one knee and proposed to Francis, and history was made. Thirty-eight years later, they're still as madly in love as ever.