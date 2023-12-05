Steven Tyler's Daughter Chelsea Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous
It's basically impossible to hear Steven Tyler belt out "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and not think of Liv Tyler; his daughter starred in the movie "Armageddon," which featured the song on its soundtrack. But actor Liv isn't the only one sharing father-daughter moments with the Aerosmith front man — he actually has two more female offspring that share his last name. Mia Tyler is known for her modeling gigs, while Chelsea Tyler is the youngest girl in the bunch.
Chelsea is the product of one of Tyler's multiple marriages, the one with second wife Teresa Barrick. Born in March 1989, she came into the world a year after her parents were married. When she wasn't being a regular kid growing up in Boston, Chelsea would accompany her dad on his rock tours. She also appeared in Aerosmith's video for "Fly Away From Me" — when the singer morphs into a younger version of himself, that's 11-year-old Chelsea playing his youthful doppelganger.
Tyler didn't just pass down physical features to his daughter, though. In addition to sharing the same wide smile and fluffy mane of hair, the singer has also given Chelsea his love of music. "It's in my blood," she told the Chicago Sun Times. "I've always felt it was my passion, too."
The singer's daughter is a singer herself
When Chelsea Tyler went to a party thrown by her friend Zoë Kravitz in 2011, she was a student and fledgling model. Also at the party was Jon Foster, an actor. The two hit it off romantically — but also musically. Within days of meeting, they were writing and recording songs together. "We weren't trying to form a band, we were getting to know each other and music became a product of that," she explained to the Chicago Sun Times. Nevertheless, a band was formed, and it was called Kaneholler.
As lead singer, Chelsea's voice was heard on the soundtrack for such shows as "Pretty Little Liars," "Nashville," "Claws," and "Scorpion." The music is her sort-of bluesy vocals layered over an electronica vibe, a genre far away from the one dad Steven Tyler is known for. "He's so supportive and loving, and I'm so grateful," the Aerosmith singer's daughter told People. "But at the same time, we make entirely different types of music, and it's kind of nice because I'm kind of on my own."
While they were touring and recording, Chelsea and her bandmate Foster kept the romance alive, and the duo were married in 2015. In 2020, the talented couple created more than just music together.
Chelsea is passing down those gorgeous genes
Although Kaneholler hasn't recorded anything lately, its band members Chelsea Tyler and Jon Foster are still deep into collaborating with each other. After marrying in a small, private ceremony in June 2015, Foster reflected to People that he was happily indulging in wedded bliss. "I'm blessed to be able to be married to such an amazing person."
Chelsea's dad, Steven Tyler, was in full approval mode over the union. "I fell in love with Jon the minute I met him," he revealed to People. "And Chelsea loves him over the moon." He also loves that the couple made him a grandfather for the fifth time. In February 2020, Chelsea gave birth to son Vincent Frank Foster, the first child for her and her husband. Two years later, they added to the family when daughter Isabella Rae Foster was born in March 2022.
While it's still too early to tell if the musical genes will get passed to another generation in the Tyler family, chances are pretty good at least on of Chelsea's offspring will have a great smile.