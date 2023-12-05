Steven Tyler's Daughter Chelsea Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

It's basically impossible to hear Steven Tyler belt out "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and not think of Liv Tyler; his daughter starred in the movie "Armageddon," which featured the song on its soundtrack. But actor Liv isn't the only one sharing father-daughter moments with the Aerosmith front man — he actually has two more female offspring that share his last name. Mia Tyler is known for her modeling gigs, while Chelsea Tyler is the youngest girl in the bunch.

Chelsea is the product of one of Tyler's multiple marriages, the one with second wife Teresa Barrick. Born in March 1989, she came into the world a year after her parents were married. When she wasn't being a regular kid growing up in Boston, Chelsea would accompany her dad on his rock tours. She also appeared in Aerosmith's video for "Fly Away From Me" — when the singer morphs into a younger version of himself, that's 11-year-old Chelsea playing his youthful doppelganger.

Tyler didn't just pass down physical features to his daughter, though. In addition to sharing the same wide smile and fluffy mane of hair, the singer has also given Chelsea his love of music. "It's in my blood," she told the Chicago Sun Times. "I've always felt it was my passion, too."