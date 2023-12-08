Our Favorite Young And The Restless Scene Partners
Each "The Young and the Restless" storyline advances the show's decades-long legacy. However, the soap and its suds wouldn't have made it very far without the fantastic actors who bring it all to life. Some on-screen pairings, however, always leave viewers wanting more. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), for example, have been dynamite together for years and their off-screen friendship surely plays into how they act together in front of the camera, strengthening their bond and putting on a natural performance.
Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) set the cameras on fire when they first got together, too — and even though the show tore them apart, it looks like they may finally (hopefully) get back together. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) are also always magical and have been a fan-favorite for decades. Meanwhile viewers grimaced when they put Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) together because it felt so forced and unnatural.
Yet, while viewers might make the assumption that solid chemistry can only exist between characters with a romantic relationship, there are plenty of duos who simply have that something special — like the short-lived bromance between Nick and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). However, while some may be fun to watch, there are some scene partners who stand out above the rest because of their dynamic energy.
Jack and Billy
While Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) may not be the first duo you think of on "The Young and the Restless," there is no denying that when these two are together, you can really feel their "brotherly" love. Billy has always looked up to his big brother, whether he likes to admit it or not. Jack is normally the more put together of the two, while Billy is a bit more wild, but they seem to balance each other out. If Billy makes a split-second decision, it's up to Jack to make it work — and at least make sure that Billy doesn't end up in jail!
Their bond was put on display in 2017 when there was a fire at The Underground, a bar owned by Nick Newman, and it began to crumble. Billy rushed to the bar to help rescue people trapped inside, but ended up getting trapped himself when the building collapsed. Even though the two brothers hadn't been talking, Jack did not waste any time rushing there to save his baby brother. While the firefighters tried holding Jack back, he eventually rushed into the building and started pulling Billy out. Billy made amends for everything that came between him and Jack and they ultimately remembered what their father taught them about forgiveness. "You will always be my brother," Jack told him.
They've also come together to fight against Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) as he attempts to take their company from them. Even their own blood, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), has been working with Tucker and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) to make this happen, so their brotherly bond will prove more important than ever.
Sally and Adam
Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) ooze sexuality and electricity when they are together. They first caught each other's eye when they worked together at Newman Media and were intent on building up the company to the best of their ability. Sally moved to Genoa City from Los Angeles after being a fashion designer and was doing everything she could to start fresh in a new city. However, the relationship went beyond the professional as they gave in to temptation and ended up sleeping together.
They share the same underdog attitude and will fight for what they feel they deserve. Sally had no one ready to offer her a job when she came to Genoa City, and Adam has always been the black sheep of his family. Together, they fought back against Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), while he tried to tear the two apart because he didn't believe she was a good woman for his son. The bond they share extends past these characters. Hope explained how much she adores Grossman to Soap Opera Digest, saying, "I just think very highly of him as an actor, and he's a really wonderful person, too." She added, "I love what he brings to the table."
Jack and Diane
Jack and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) have made a few trips around the sun together. They were originally together when they had Kyle in 2001, but she faked her death and ran off, only to return in 2022. While she took some warming up to, as many were nervous about her return, she turned into quite the likable character. Susan Walters spoke about Diane's marriage to Jack, and why it's important for them to be happy, telling TV Insider, "I think they need to be happy for a while. If Diane were to do something contrary to [Jack's best interests], people would say, 'Oh, we knew this was going to happen.' But if we see them working together as a unit, they're stronger. If we see that for a while, it'll be more interesting when they do have conflict."
While Diane may have been the town outcast for faking her death more than a decade ago, Jack continues to see the good in her. If you see these together in a scene, chances are they are working through something together and will not hesitate to throw themselves on a train track for the other. It's refreshing to watch a relationship like theirs actually work out (for the time being anyway), even with Jack's family and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) trying to tear them apart because of their hatred for Diane. And since Jack has promoted Diane to a high position within Jabot, their work scenes should be a treat to watch as they joke and feed off each other.
Drucilla and Neil
Drucilla Barber (Victoria Rowell) and Neil Winters' (Kristoff St. John) fairy tale love was one of the most endearing love stories throughout the history of the series. They date back all the way to 1991 when they first met and were together until Dru's demise in 2007 when she fell off the side of a cliff. While Dru was never found, Neil and their family never forgot her. Still, they left us with some of the most incredible moments on the show and while their stories weren't always happy, they were beautiful together and their children absolutely adored them. To this day, Sharon, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and many more remember Neil, Dru, and their touching love story.
Dru and Neil's love was put to the test when Dru returned to Genoa City with Lily to reunite with Neil, as Lily believed her mother could use some help and her dad would know what to do. However, they ended up being the ones to help him, as he had developed a drinking problem, during which they fell back in love and remarried in Japan. While Rowell had issues with the show, viewers couldn't help but love her and her character because of her fiery personality and rags-to-riches story, going from a homeless woman to a model. Sadly, they are not a part of the show anymore as St. John tragically died in 2019. Fans still hold out hope that one day Dru will return to Genoa City.
Nick and Sharon
If it weren't for Victor and Nikki, Nick and Sharon would arguably be the face of the show. Their relationship dates all the way back to 1994 and they've been portrayed by the same actors the entire time. After working together for decades, the two have become their characters, and their knowledge of one another bleeds through in every scene. The couple first tied the knot in 1996 and were together for more than a decade before they officially divorced in 2007, when Sharon was reeling from the pain of losing Cassie and Nick cheated on her with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). However, in 2009 they blew the roofs off of houses with their on-screen reunion and lifted the show's rating by nearly half a million viewers.
Nick came to Sharon's defense when Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) arrived back in town to settle some old debts. Sharon had previously dated Cameron, but he became crazy and kidnapped her. Nick and Sharon worked together to bring him down and made sure he was locked up. Upon his release, he kidnapped their daughter, Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) and once again the two leapt into action to thwart Kirsten's plans. Seeing the two of them back together gave us a glimpse into the past and how well they work together. Unfortunately, they haven't been together for years, but viewers are starting to gain hope, especially as Nick and Sally's relationship begins to dwindle. Is there room for Nick and Sharon to get back together?