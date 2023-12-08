Our Favorite Young And The Restless Scene Partners

Each "The Young and the Restless" storyline advances the show's decades-long legacy. However, the soap and its suds wouldn't have made it very far without the fantastic actors who bring it all to life. Some on-screen pairings, however, always leave viewers wanting more. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), for example, have been dynamite together for years and their off-screen friendship surely plays into how they act together in front of the camera, strengthening their bond and putting on a natural performance.

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) set the cameras on fire when they first got together, too — and even though the show tore them apart, it looks like they may finally (hopefully) get back together. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) are also always magical and have been a fan-favorite for decades. Meanwhile viewers grimaced when they put Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) together because it felt so forced and unnatural.

Yet, while viewers might make the assumption that solid chemistry can only exist between characters with a romantic relationship, there are plenty of duos who simply have that something special — like the short-lived bromance between Nick and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). However, while some may be fun to watch, there are some scene partners who stand out above the rest because of their dynamic energy.