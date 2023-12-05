Inside Queen Rania's Relationship With King Abdullah II

When you think of a royal marriage, what words come to mind? Ill-fated? Unhappy? Doomed to divorce? You couldn't be blamed for associating royal couples with such negative connotations, considering royal husbands and wives have a long and storied history of being deeply unhappy in their marriages. From King Henry VIII's six wives – and subsequent divorces and beheadings — to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's raucous headline-making divorce in the 1990s, it might be surprising to hear that one royal couple has been going strong for 30 years and counting.

Far away from the foggy skies that loom over the English royal family, in the Middle Eastern nation of Jordan, reside Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. Though they may not be well known in the Western world, this royal power couple seems to be a true love match. With Queen Rania regularly posting family photos to her public Instagram account and opening up about her loving home life in interviews with the press, the king and queen of Jordan have surprised many with just how normal and healthy their marriage seems to be.

In addition to possessing a reputation as being an incredibly happy couple, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II also share the duties of being parents, royal dignitaries, and public figures. While the average individual will never have to balance the sort of workload and public scrutiny that a royal has to endure, a couple like Queen Rania and King Abdullah II can stand as role models for many.