British Royal Family Staff Members Are Reportedly Determined To Get Revenge On Prince Harry

The British royal family, or The Firm, is a complex web consisting of the actual monarchy itself and the various people who work for it. As we discovered in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," this large group of people is not always a united front. The Sussexes revealed that each family has their own team of aides, press personnel, and various other individuals.

When speaking to Netflix about each royal family member's press office, Harry commented, "I have 30 years' experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and how it runs [...] Just constant briefings about other members of the family, about favors inviting the press in. It's a dirty game," (via Cosmopolitan). However, one thing may be major enough to unite palace officials and personnel.

According to "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," the 2023 tell-all by royal author Omid Scobie, certain royal aides reportedly want to continue punishing Harry for stepping down from his official duties. And, Scobie detailed how staff members finally got their chance when the prince returned to the U.K. for his grandmother's funeral.